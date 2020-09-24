It's not always easy to find Black Friday phone deals that are worth the purchase, but if you're planning on shopping anywhere this year, Verizon should be at the top of your list. Whether you're a Verizon member already or thinking of switching, this carrier offers some of the best Android Black Friday deals, as well as the best iPhone Black Friday deals. Verizon is considered to be one of the best wireless carriers in the U.S., especially in terms of LTE performance, though it's also one of the more expensive options. However, with great Black Friday offers come some pretty big savings to consider.

New Verizon customers can score a $450 Verizon eGift Card for free when you switch to Verizon, bring a phone you already own to use on the network, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. You can order a free SIM card online at Verizon's website if you need one for your device.

Scoring the best Black Friday deals generally requires staying prepared, so we're gathering everything you need to know before Black Friday 2020 arrives, from Verizon's Black Friday hours and the Verizon Black Friday ad to all the best Black Friday deals on phones that you don't want to miss. Though Verizon has yet to release the full details of its Black Friday 2020 sale, we do expect all of its deals to be available online with the ability to pick up your new device in-store or have it delivered with free 2-day shipping.

Black Friday Verizon ad

Verizon's Black Friday ad for 2020 hasn't been revealed just yet, though we'll be sharing it right here as soon as it's available. Last year, Verizon didn't release its full ad until the Tuesday before Black Friday, so it's possible that we won't see the full ad until late November again.

Black Friday Verizon hours

The 2020 Verizon Black Friday sale hasn't been announced yet, though it's likely that Verizon stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day while the online Black Friday event should feature deals on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Considering all of Verizon's deals should be available online, this could be the best year yet to skip the store and shop online.

Best Verizon Black Friday deals

Verizon usually has a few deals on more than just phones, including Black Friday smartwatch deals and discounts on accessories for all your devices. We'll be keeping track of all of them in the space below as they're announced. Until then, we'll be showcasing the best deals currently available at Verizon that might make it worth skipping Black Friday and shopping now.