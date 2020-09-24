It's not always easy to find Black Friday phone deals that are worth the purchase, but if you're planning on shopping anywhere this year, Verizon should be at the top of your list. Whether you're a Verizon member already or thinking of switching, this carrier offers some of the best Android Black Friday deals, as well as the best iPhone Black Friday deals. Verizon is considered to be one of the best wireless carriers in the U.S., especially in terms of LTE performance, though it's also one of the more expensive options. However, with great Black Friday offers come some pretty big savings to consider.
BYOD deal
Free $450 Verizon eGift Card
New Verizon customers can score a $450 Verizon eGift Card for free when you switch to Verizon, bring a phone you already own to use on the network, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. You can order a free SIM card online at Verizon's website if you need one for your device.
Scoring the best Black Friday deals generally requires staying prepared, so we're gathering everything you need to know before Black Friday 2020 arrives, from Verizon's Black Friday hours and the Verizon Black Friday ad to all the best Black Friday deals on phones that you don't want to miss. Though Verizon has yet to release the full details of its Black Friday 2020 sale, we do expect all of its deals to be available online with the ability to pick up your new device in-store or have it delivered with free 2-day shipping.
Black Friday Verizon ad
Verizon's Black Friday ad for 2020 hasn't been revealed just yet, though we'll be sharing it right here as soon as it's available. Last year, Verizon didn't release its full ad until the Tuesday before Black Friday, so it's possible that we won't see the full ad until late November again.
Black Friday Verizon hours
The 2020 Verizon Black Friday sale hasn't been announced yet, though it's likely that Verizon stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day while the online Black Friday event should feature deals on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Considering all of Verizon's deals should be available online, this could be the best year yet to skip the store and shop online.
Best Verizon Black Friday deals
Verizon usually has a few deals on more than just phones, including Black Friday smartwatch deals and discounts on accessories for all your devices. We'll be keeping track of all of them in the space below as they're announced. Until then, we'll be showcasing the best deals currently available at Verizon that might make it worth skipping Black Friday and shopping now.
Super cheap phone: Google Pixel 4a
The Google Pixel 4a features design upgrades, an enhanced camera, and all-day battery life that puts other budget smartphones to shame. Today's deal at Verizon scores you the device for $10 per month when you add a new line of service to an Unlimited plan.
Refined: Up to $800 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Activate your new phone on a new line of service with an Unlimited plan and use the code SEPT20 at Verizon's Digital Rebate Center when you switch to get a $250 e-gift card. Then trade-in your old phone and get $550 credited to your account over 24 months.
Don't wait: iPhone 11
Verizon is offering the iPhone 11 for as low as $15 per month right now. You can also buy one, get one free with monthly device payments by adding one to a new line on select Unlimited plans. You'll also score up to $500 back when switching 2 lines, plus get Marvel's Avengers game, an Amazon Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug for free.
Tick tock: $200+ off Apple Watch Series 6
Trade in an old Apple Watch from Series 3, 4, or 5 to get at least $100 off your new watch. If you are also getting a new iPhone, all you have to do is activate one or the other on a new line of service and you'll get another $100 off. These savings are applied as promo credits over the course of 24 months.
Trade n' save: Apple iPad (8th Generation)
Save $150 on the latest Apple iPad when you trade-in your old iPad or Galaxy tablet. You can also save an extra $100 when buying the device along with an iPhone by activating either one on a new line of service. You'll also score six months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.
Save more: $250 Verizon Gift Card
Activate any new phone on a new line of service with an Unlimited plan and use the code SEPT20 at Verizon's Digital Rebate Center when you switch to get a $250 e-gift card.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
