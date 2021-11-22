It's a good day for bargain hunters for every smart home product under the sun is on sale. Disney's adorable Mickey Mouse Edition of the Echo Wall Clock is no exception, currently going for 30% off on Amazon. If you've got kids, this is something you can't miss!

Dressed in his classic red overalls and a can-do attitude, Mickey Mouse is universally adored by children (and many adults) across the globe. Not only does this Echo Wall Clock sport the cutest Mickey illustration we've ever seen, but it's also a smart clock. You can connect it to one Echo device at a time and give the clock commands or instructions through Alexa. Once you've mounted it on the wall of your choice, you can set it up in a few short seconds with your phone.

Since the Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition doesn't have a speaker, it alerts you when a timer stops by lighting up the markers. It's perfect for the kids' bedroom so they can learn time management. Or you could hang it in the kitchen to time your casserole.

Amazon has made an already sweet deal even sweeter by dropping $15 off the list price. So there's no time like today to score this cute and helpful smart clock for your home.