As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering a number of Samsung Chromebooks on sale with up to 31% off their usual prices. The models featured vary but are all offered with the best discounts we've seen to date.

The most affordable option in the sale is the Samsung Chromebook 3. It's down to $199.99 from its usual price of $280. It has an 11.6-inch display, a spill-resistant keyboard, and offers up to 11 hours of battery life per charge. Internally, it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. We've never seen the 64GB model go this low before.

Samsung's 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2) drops to $379.99 in today's sale from an average price of over $510. The 12.2-inch device can be used as a laptop or folded into a tablet form factor, and the included stylus lets you write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots. Inside, it has an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The premium Samsung Chromebook Pro is also discounted in the sale. At $399.99, it's over $100 off its average price and down to a new low. It has a 12.3-inch screen, Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. We reviewed it favorably, praising its design and battery life.

This promotion is only available until the end of the day. At all-time low prices, these deals are well worthing taking advantage of if you've been eyeing up one of Samsung's Chromebooks.

