Top off Prime Day with 25% off this "jack of most trades" Android tablet

With so many great Amazon Prime Day Deals, it's hard not to go bankrupt. As Prime Day nears an end, there's one more Google Pixel deal that deserves your undivided attention. For one day only, you can score a 25% discount on the Google Pixel Tablet, no strings attached. You save $100, which can go towards something like buying more apps or accessories for your new tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet is now more reasonably priced and offers specifications such as USI 2.0 support, an 8MP f/2.0 front camera, an 8MP rear camera, four built-in speakers, and five years of Pixel updates. Since the tablet is from Google, you won't have to wait long for the updates to arrive.

Google Pixel Tablet: $399 $299 at Amazon If the original price was not enough to convince you to buy it, maybe this Prime Day Google Pixel tablet deal convinces you. You get a 25% discount, which means the tablet's price drops $100. That just might be enough this time around.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for software updates once Google releases them and like the software interface. You want the tablet to also double as a smart home hub and are OK with a solid overall tablet with a few trade-offs.

❌Skip this deal if: $300 is still too expensive and you're on a tight budget. You need a productivity-focused tablet and need a tablet that comes with an official keyboard and stylus for a better work-flow.

The Pixel Tablet offers specifications such as a 10.95-inch LCD with a 2560x1600 resolution, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8MP from, and a rear-facing camera. You also get various fun camera features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Top Shot, Frequent Faces, and Guided Frame. It has the same processor as the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold and has respectable performance.

This particular version of the tablet doesn't come with the Charging Speaker Dock, so if you're looking for that, see this Prime Day deal that sells the two devices together for just $349 (that's 30% off).