Score up to $800 off a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet with this last-minute Samsung deal

The Discover Samsung Spring sale may be over, but if you're looking for a great Galaxy Tab S9 deal, we got you covered. You can still save a bunch when bundling a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with a Book Cover Keyboard Slim case. The entry-level version of this tablet offers 8GB of RAM, or you can choose to upgrade to the S9 Plus or S9 Ultra while still getting access to the bundle deal.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is our latest pick for the best Android tablet, and there's a reason why. From its powerful Snapgragon 8 Gen 2 processor to the 120Hz AMOLED display, this tablet offers impressive performance and it comes with the S Pen stylus. You also get a microSD slot for expandable storage and its battery life is great, even amongst other premium tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftablets%2Fgalaxy-tab-s9%2Fbuy%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com""> $799.99 $699.99, plus up to $650 of trade-in credit at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is our favorite Android tablet out there, with the above sale price being specifically for the 128GB version. With a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and an especially long battery life, this tablet is a great pick—and at this price, it's an even better one. You're getting a $100 discount straight out of the gate, plus Samsung is offering up to $650 of trade-in credit if you send in an old or broken device. If you need a case, simply add that to your purchase and get 50% off the Book Cover Slim Keyboard Case (usually $169.99). Samsung is not only offering this deal with the entry-level Galaxy Tab S9. This bundle deal can also be used with the upgrade-tier Galaxy Tab S9 Plus or the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for a little more money. You can also get a bundle deal with the S9 and the comfortable <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/accessories/audio/earbuds/samsung-galaxy-buds-2-pro-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you'd prefer earbuds to a tablet case. Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Android-Snapdragon-Processor-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0C4BC6R95%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Amazon - $679.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-11-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546661.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Best Buy - $699.99

✅Recommended if: you're hoping to buy both a tablet and a keyboard case in one purchase; battery life is a priority for you; you want a tablet that comes with an S Pen stylus.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't looking for much in the way of tablet performance and would prefer a cheaper, more entry-level option.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a powerful tablet, especially with the book cover keyboard. With the DeX interface option, you can access a laptop-like experience with the S9, and the whole lineup comes with five years of Android security updates. For the S9 basic, you can choose between 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the S9+ and S9 Ultra both include 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The only bad thing about the S9 is its price, since the whole lineup is more expensive than most other tablets. Still, you'll get the performance you pay for out of these, so if one of them is within your budget, it may be worthwhile to take advantage of this keyboard bundle.