I review tablets for a living and this Pixel Tablet Prime Day deal is too good to pass up

Ever since it was originally teased, a lot has been made about whether Google's Pixel Tablet is actually a tablet or a smart home hub. No matter how you look at it, this does offer a different experience compared to other tablets, and thanks to Prime Day in October, you can save yourself $100.

Normally priced at $399, Prime Day in October brings the Pixel Tablet down to just $299. This is for just the tablet and doesn't include the Speaker Dock. Those who want the entire ensemble are in luck, but you'll have to swing over to Best Buy in order to enjoy the $100 discount.

Google Pixel Tablet: $399 $299 at Amazon (Tablet Only) It might not be the flashiest or most powerful tablet out there, but the Pixel Tablet still manages to pull its weight. You'll enjoy USI 2.0 support if you want to use it as a digital notebook, and you can pair it with any number of Bluetooth keyboards. Pixel Tablet w/ Speaker Dock: $499 $399 at Best Buy By itself, the Pixel Tablet offers a great value, even without this Prime Day deal. But if you want even more value, then spring for the Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock combination. Not only will you be able to enjoy a fantastic tablet, but when connected to the Speaker Dock, it turns into a supercharged Nest Hub Max.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a tablet that offers a different experience compared to many of the others; you want a tablet that doubles as a smart home hub and digital picture frame.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a more powerful tablet or if you want something to use as a laptop replacement when you're away from home.

After being previewed at I/O 2022, we had to wait a whole year before the Pixel Tablet was released into the wild. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, which is the same chip that debuted with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The G2 is paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, that's all you get, as there's no microSD card slot on board.

At first glance, you might be deterred by the lack of an OLED display, but the LCD panel looks quite a bit better than I expected. Another good reason why Google opted against an OLED screen is that you don't have to worry about screen burn-in if you decide to just keep the Pixel Tablet docked all of the time (like I have.)

Surprisingly, this is also one reason why I'm not terribly disappointed with there only being two storage options without the ability to use a microSD card. I still wish it weren't the case, but since I don't actually keep anything other than apps on there, it's not something I have to think about.

At the end of the day, if you need something with more power or an OLED display, there are plenty of options to choose from. Many of them are on sale thanks to Prime Day in October.