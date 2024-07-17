Hurry up! Get this "surprisingly incredible" Fire tablet for 43% OFF before Prime Day wraps up

There are so many great Prime Day tablet deals at Amazon this year, and one of the best I've seen involves a mind-boggling 43% discount on the Amazon Fire Max 11. This midrange tablet combines prowess and power to give you a satisfying tablet experience for almost half off.

Android Central Prime Day deals: phones | wearables | tablets | TVs

Amazon Fire Max 11: $279 $159 at Amazon Currently 43% off during Prime Day, the Amazon Fire Max 11 entices with specifications such as an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 resolution, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 14-hour battery life, and an 8MP front and rear camera. Thanks to its MediaTek processor, the Fire Max 11 delivers a smooth experience without breaking the bank, and with split-screen mode, you can multi-task with ease (just keep in mind that the keyboard and stylus are sold separately).

✅Recommended if: You want a great Amazon Fire tablet under $200; you're used to using the Amazon ecosystem and looking for a basic everyday task tablet.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't feel like side-loading the Play Store or you want to dock it like you would the Fire HD 10. If you're looking for a tablet that is waterproof since Amazon offers no rating for it, and if you need to use the tablet's cameras for other than Zoom calls and basic photography.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is at an alluring price and might turn the tide in your favor in terms of getting yourself a new tablet. If you get it, don't forget to browse through the best cases for the Fire Max 11 to keep it scratch-free for as long as possible. If you don't want to settle for shoddy tablets, even if they fall under the best Android tablets, this is a good one to try. Don't miss out on this Prime Day Amazon Fire Max 11 deal.