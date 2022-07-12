You can get a 32-inch Fire TV for just $100 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s Fire TV sticks are popular thanks to their simple setup and ease of use that can turn even cheap TVs into smart TVs. If you like Amazon’s Fire TV interface and want an even simpler setup, you can grab an Insignia 32-inch Fire TV with Amazon’s hardware built-in and the clean Fire TV remote. With a 720p image and a 32-inch screen, this isn’t a home theater candidate but for a bedroom, home gym, or garage, it’s a great fit. Best of all, this TV is on sale for $100 (opens in new tab) — that’s 44% off of the standard price, for Amazon Prime customers.

A cheap TV with Fire TV smarts

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32-inch F20 720p Fire TV: $180 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TV is a few years old now so it doesn't have the latest panel, but with HDMI ARC, Fire TV, a voice remote, and a low price, this may be the perfect TV for a bedroom or as a backup. It's also got Alexa built-in for voice commands.

This TV comes with three HDMI ports, including one with ARC so you can link up with a soundbar and can control your volume with a single remote while also getting the highest quality audio. If you have an older soundbar or speaker system, there’s also optical and analog audio out. If you’re looking to connect an older piece of AV tech, like your Laserdisc player or Nintendo 64, there’s also a single composite input.

The TV ships with Amazon’s Fire TV remote with voice control so you can command Alexa to change the volume, switch inputs, or launch directly into a streaming app. Your voice remote also gives you access to the best Alexa Skills. If you’re looking to get Fire TV features but already have a TV that’s better or about the same as this one, you can grab one of the best Fire TV sticks. And of course, if you want all of the above benefits but with a 4K HDR image, our review of the Fire TV Omni found it to have excellent picture quality for the price.

If you’re looking for other deals on Amazon Fire electronics, the best Prime Day Fire Tablet deals are a great place to start. There's a wide range of tablets on sale whether you’re looking for something for ebooks, multimedia, or one that can stand up to punishment from the kids.