How to watch Super Bowl 2023 live online: everything you need to know

The biggest football game of the year kicks off on February 12th, so now's the time to plan how you'll watch Super Bowl LVII from the comfort of your living room. We may not know who's playing yet (we'll learn that after the Conference Championship games on January 29th), but we can tell you everything you need to know about streaming the game online, plus details to make sure you don't miss the halftime show or any of those iconic Super Bowl commercials.

The game is being held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST. Rihanna's highly-anticipated halftime performance is expected to begin around 8pm EST, but you can expect that entire day to be devoted to football-related content. Most streaming services will start the broadcast around kickoff, so let's take a look at the various ways you can watch the game if you don't have cable.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 without cable

Like we mentioned above, live broadcasts in the United States will begin around 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST. Viewers with cable can simply tune in to FOX to catch all of the action, but if you've gone totally wireless, you'll need to use a live TV streaming service, such as Sling TV's Blue plan, fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV, to watch the full game, the halftime show, and all of those buzzworthy commercials.

Several of these streaming services even offer free trials with the option to cancel at any time, which means you might be able to watch all of the festivities of Super Bowl LVII without spending a dime.

(opens in new tab) fuboTV Pro: Free for a week, then $74.99/month (opens in new tab) Our top recommendation for streaming the big game would be fuboTV. Not only does this live TV streaming service offer a weeklong free trial that you can cancel at any time, but you'll also get to watch live sports and all of your favorite content on over 100 channels, including FOX, ABC, CBS, ESPN, and many more.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Blue: Over 40 live TV channels for $40/month (opens in new tab) Although they don't offer a free trial at this time, Sling TV is one of most affordable live TV streaming services around and a great option if you've been looking to make a permanent shift away from cable. Sling's Blue plan starts at $40 per month and will let you watch the Super Bowl live, plus dozens of other live channels. Sling TV is also running a deal that'll give you 50% off your first month, so now's a great time to try the streaming service.

(opens in new tab) Hulu with Live TV: $69.99 per month at Hulu (opens in new tab) Hulu with Live TV is another popular option for fans of live sports, particularly if you already have a Hulu account. Add live TV for a total of $69.99 per month and you'll get instant access to over 85 live TV channels (including FOX), plus automatic subscriptions to ESPN Plus (with ads) and Disney Plus (with ads).

(opens in new tab) YouTube TV: Free trial, then $64.99 per month (opens in new tab) If you already have a YouTube account, you can add YouTube TV and get over 100 live channels and unlimited DVR space for $64.99 per month. There's also a free trial, but the exact length seems to vary depending on the user.

Do you want to upgrade your home theater before the big game? Don't forget that this time of year also comes with plenty of epic Super Bowl TV deals, with smart TVs for as little as $79.99 up for grabs.