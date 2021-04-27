With Black Friday and the holidays way behind us and Prime Day not for a few more months, you might be forgiven for assuming that there would be zero headphone deals around right now, especially not on the best wireless headphones on the market. But you would have been wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones falling back down to their best-ever price over at Amazon today.

Down to just $278, not only are you scoring Sony's newest Bluetooth cans at a $72 discount but you're also snagging them for the exact same price we saw during limited-time Black Friday sales. The deal applies to all three color options, though we don't know exactly how long this deal will last.

All-time low Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony's latest XM4 headphones only came out in August. These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet and today's deal takes them back down to their best price ever. $278.00 $349.99 $72 off See at Amazon

We consider the Sony XM4 headphones to be the best noise-cancelling headphones around, and the previous best were Sony's XM3 headphones. So no one does it better. If you want a set that lets you hear exactly what you want to hear while still giving you great battery life, excellent audio quality even over wireless, and more, then this is the deal for you.

The music quality is enhanced with Edge AI, which is a tech that was developed by Sony Music Studios Tokyo to provide you the best quality possible. The battery life can last for up to 30 hours even with Bluetooth and ANC on. You can use Quick Charge to get back to listening when the battery runs low, too, giving you five hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.

The headset also has a Touch Sensor for controlling playback or answering phone calls. You can also control the volume this way. Access your voice assistant, too, and get the news or weather updates straight inside your head from Amazon Alexa. The headphones are smart enough to know when you're talking and use Speak-to-Chat technology to reduce the volume while you're conversing.

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM4 review if you need to know more about how well the headphones perform (spoiler: really well). Just be sure to get your order in at Amazon if you want to grab the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal around before the price rises once again.