These two smart thermostats are not only two of the best thermostats that support Alexa, but they're not also two of the best Black Friday smart home deals we've seen so far on Black Friday.

Both the Emerson Sensi and the Honeywell Home T5 Smart Thermostat are the perfect addition to any smart home, and are available right now for $129 and $110 respectively. They can be used to control and monitor the temperature in your house using Apple's HomeKit, and more importantly Alexa.

Both are great to choose between given their different price points and the difference in the touch screen that you get, meaning there's something for everyone in this deal.

Lowest-ever price

Honeywell Home RCHT8610WF2006/W, T5 Smart Thermostat The Honeywell Lyric T5 may look like a traditional programmable thermostat, but it works with modern voice assistants, including Siri and HomeKit. This thermostat includes app-based scheduling and geofencing capabilities that automatically set the temperature according to whether or not you are home — saving you money in the long run. $110 at Amazon Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen Color Display Emerson's Sensi Touch thermostat features a sizeable widescreen touch display making on-device adjustments quick and easy. Speaking of changes, the Sensi Touch has quick access shortcuts to standard features such as turning on your house fan directly from the home screen. The Sensi Touch also includes a backlight option that lights the area around it at night, preventing it from lighting up your room. $129 at Amazon

The Honeywell T5 allows for geofencing, and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit through Siri, and also features smart alerts. The Sensi has a much larger and brighter colorful touch display which changes color to indicate its status. It can also track your home's humidity.