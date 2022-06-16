Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates have been announced, and we hope you're ready

What you need to know

Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Prime Day sales event.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13.

The company provides ways for Prime Members to obtain $10 credit or win prizes like Super Bowl tickets.

More countries will have Prime Day events later this summer, including Egypt.

Amazon has been keeping us in suspense for some time now, but the company has finally announced the dates of its annual Prime Day sales event. The two-day shopping event will kick off on July 12 at midnight PDT.

As usual, shoppers will find discounts on plenty of items during Prime Day, from electronics like the best wireless earbuds from brands like Beats to fashion and more. You can also be sure to find discounts on Amazon smart home products like the Echo (4th Gen) and more.

There will be plenty of items on sale, so every bit counts. That's why Amazon is offering a $10 credit for Prime subscribers when they complete four Prime activities (opens in new tab): stream a show or movie on Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a book or add one book to their library Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Completing these activities will present you with a stamp, and collecting four will reward users with a $10 credit.

Eligible purchases from small businesses made between June 21 and July 11 can also give Prime members the chance to win some pretty sweet prizes, such as Super Bowl passes, tickets to a special screening of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and much more.

You can check out Amazon's blog post to learn more about how to prepare for Prime Day and take advantage of the early deals in the lead-up to the event. Of course, you might also want to check out some Father's Day gadgets with the big day just around the corner.

Quite a few countries are participating in Prime Day this time around, including some newcomers. Sweden and Poland are joining the party on July 12, along with the following countries:

Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Later this summer, Amazon will be hosting Prime Day events for additional countries, including Egypt for the first time, as well as India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.