There's no shortage of streaming platforms out there, and it seems like every other day, there's a new one begging for you to subscribe. However, Sling TV has been around for some time now and is one of the cheapest ways to get live TV on your phone, laptop, or streaming sticks like Chromecast with Google TV. Service starts at just $35 for more than 30 live channels and goes up from there if you want more. And you can get in on extras like premium add-ons and DVR.

Through Cyber Monday, anyone that signs up for Sling TV and pays for their first month will automatically get a second month free. That's basically a $70 or $100 value for half off, which is pretty sweet! It's easily what you pay for a single month of live TV options with Hulu, YouTube TV, and others.

Sling TV | Cyber Monday BOGO Sling TV is an affordable way to get Live TV from wherever you are, be it your phone, computer, or television. Get access to many of the most popular networks and premium add-ons, and even save your programs for later with DVR. $35 at Sling TV

With Sling TV, there are three plans to choose from, based on what you're most interested in. Users even get access to local TV channels for free when using one of the best indoor/outdoor HDTV antennas, and with 50 hours of DVR, you won't have to worry about missing your shows. Sling TV supports up to three simultaneous streams and is compatible with all sorts of devices, so you won't have to worry about a lack of support.

For anyone picking out a streaming stick from these Cyber Monday smart home deals, you should definitely consider adding Sling TV to your subscriptions, especially if you don't already have a live TV package.