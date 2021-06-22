Good wireless earbuds don't have to break the bank, especially when timing is everything. The best Prime Day wireless earbud deals offer plenty of value for less, and one pair of buds that stands out for what they can do are the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless. These combine the audio prowess Sennheiser is known for with the feature set that focuses on audio first, and everything else second.
The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless are about sound first and foremost. They don't have active noise cancelation (ANC) or an ambient mode to hear outside noises through the onboard microphone array, and aren't built for getting wet or sweaty, so these are the pair you might want if you're thinking about leisurely listening without a care for the sounds coming from the background.
With Sennheiser's Smart Control app, you don't have to settle for the default sound if it's not to your liking. Want to ramp up the bass or squeeze out more out of the highs or mids? Use the app's equalizer and create your own presets to make that happen at your own convenience. There's going to be plenty of clarity to go with all that, not to mention Sennheiser's excellent sound profile really coming through when you tinker with them.
They do have a thicker design that won't be for every pair of ears, even if there are four different sizes of ear tips to choose from. If you like earbuds a little bigger, then you won't mind how these feel in your ears. Wear them close enough to create a tighter seal, and you benefit from the best audio fidelity these buds are capable of. And if phone calls are a common theme for most of your days, you'll like knowing that call quality comes through nicely with each conversation.
Battery life is modest at up to seven hours per charge, with another 13 coming from the charging case. That case is pretty compact, letting you take the CX 400BT wherever you go, and you can always charge them up pretty quickly through USB-C. With all that in mind — and the price you pay — this Prime Day deal is a compelling choice when you're in the market for solid earbuds.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
