And even though Samsung has released the likes of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro since, the Buds+ arguably offer the best value of the bunch. Throw in the fact that you can get them for just $85 on Prime Day , and this is practically a no-brainer.

In a world where there are more options to choose from than you can shake a stick at, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus continue to fly under the radar. You might miss out on active noise cancelation, and the gestures can be a bit odd. But the Galaxy Buds Plus remain a great option when looking for the best wireless earbuds .

With up to 11 hours of battery life, a reliable connection, and a customizable audio experience via the Galaxy Wear app, the Galaxy Buds Plus are still a fantastic choice. These won't break the bank even when Prime Day isn't taking place, but now's the time to take the leap if you've been holding off.

In our review, we said that the Galaxy Buds Plus "are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy." This still holds up despite the fact that these were released all the way back in February of 2020 alongside the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Some of the reasons why we still recommend these earbuds comes down to the value offered, as these have widely seen some steep discounts even before the best Prime Day earbud deals started. Battery life is absolutely superb, as we've seen them last for as long as 11 hours on a single charge, and that's without throwing them in the included case for a quick top-off. Since then, there still aren't many TWE that can stand up to that, except for the recently released (and much more expensive) Sony WF-1000XM4s.

And while you may quickly dismiss these given that you won't find ANC onboard, we recommend taking a second look. With how the Galaxy Buds Plus are designed, paired with the included ear tips, the seal that is created does a pretty solid job at canceling out the noise around you.

you also have the added benefit of being able to use these with either iOS and Android thanks to the Galaxy Wearables app available on both platforms. Switch back and forth between devices, hit the gym, or just enjoy your favorite podcast at the end of the day. There's a reason why the Galaxy Buds Plus are still considered amongst the best wireless earbuds, and now's your chance to save almost 50% on them.