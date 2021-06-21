Prime Day has arrived, and that means we're going to see thousands of deals flood in over the next two days. This includes some pretty incredible deals on the best wireless earbuds, which include the Jabra Elite Active 65t. For Prime Day, you can save 40% on these and get some of the best workout headphones thanks to the IP56 water- and dust-resistance rating.
On the surface, you may not be able to tell much of a difference when comparing the Elite Active 65t to the Elite 65t. But that's kind of the point when it comes to Jabra's wireless headphone offering. Functionally, these are the same earbuds, as you can customize and adjust the EQ, and have the same hardware controls on the outside of the earbuds.
You'll also get incredible battery life, rated for around five hours on a single charge. Then, you'll get an additional 10 hours thanks to the included charging case, ensuring that your headphones will last you throughout the day.
It's true that these have largely been supplanted by the Elite Active 75t and Elite 85t, but there's a good reason why the Elite Active 65t are still hanging around. Reliability is extremely important, and that's what you'll get with just about any of Jabra's headphones. But the Elite Active 65t are such a great set of headphones that the company has refused to discontinue them.
Even when looking at the best wireless earbuds, it's hard to justify a steep price for things like ANC and slightly better battery life, while sacrificing an IP rating. And if you want some headphones just for the gym and don't want to break the bank, the Elite Active 65t is a pretty compelling option.
