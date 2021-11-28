Cyber Monday is always a great time to buy a new Chromebook. You'll find plenty at almost every price range and depending on your needs every one of them could be a great buy. But if you use a Chromebook as your only computer or full time for work or school, this deal is one you need to take a look at because you can save up to $150 on the Pixelbook Go.

The Pixelbook Go is, in my opinion, the best Chromebook you can buy right now. It runs Chrome just like every other Chromebook does — there is no difference in the software on any model — and you'll find the same specs on plenty of other models. But neither of these is what makes the Pixelbook Go the best Chromebook.

Pixelbook Go (Intel Core M3) You get a great build, excellent keyboard and trackpad, as well as a bright and clear 1080p display like every Pixelbook Go with the right level of specs when it comes to performance versus price. $599 at Amazon Pixelbook Go (Intel core i5) In addition to everything that's great about the base model Pixelbook Go, you can grab one with a more powerful Intel Core i5 processor package if you have more demanding needs. You're also getting double the storage with 128GB onboard. $722 at Amazon Pixelbook Go (Intel core i5 with 16GB of RAM) If you really want a workhorse, this Pixelbook Go comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of internal storage, and a whopping 16GB of RAM. It's perfect for intense Linux-based applications or giant spreadsheets. $849 at Amazon

What makes the Pixelbook Go stand out in the sea of Chromebooks is instantly recognizable once you use one — it has one of the best keyboards and trackpad of any laptop you can buy. The display is great and the speakers are surprisingly loud and clear, but the part you are always touching is just so much better than anything else.

If you're not spending all day in front of a Chromebook this might not be as important to you as it is to me. If so, check out any of the other great deals to find just what you're looking for. But if you need a laptop that's light and easy to carry, powerful enough to do anything you need it to do, and has a keyboard and trackpad that's not fighting you all day this is the one, and Cyber Monday is the day to get it.