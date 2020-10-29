What you need to know
- A new Galaxy S21 Ultra leak suggests the upcoming flagship phone will have a penta-camera setup at the rear.
- Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a 108MP main camera.
- It is also rumored to feature two telephoto lenses.
Reliable leaker* @OnLeaks* posted the first CAD renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra on his Voice page earlier this month, revealing a redesigned quad-camera camera module. The leaker has now published an updated render of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, hinting at a major camera upgrade.
According to the leaker, Samsung was indecisive about the camera configuration on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and has now decided to go with a slightly more impressive setup. The latest Design Validation Test prototype (which is the final step before mass production) has a penta-camera setup at the rear. However, it is also possible that the setup will include four camera sensors plus an unknown sensor.
Aside from the addition to the rear camera housing, however, the latest render is identical to the one that had surfaced earlier. While there are no details available regarding the Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera setup, rumors suggest it will feature a second-gen 108MP ISOCELL main sensor. The phone is also rumored to have two telephoto lenses: a standard 3x telephoto lens and a periscope lens that will offer more than 5x native zoom.
As per a recent leak, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also come with a 6.8-inch Infinity-O screen, a 40MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 875 chipset in the U.S. and China, while the international variants will feature Samsung's Exynos 2100 instead.
