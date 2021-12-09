Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Charger 2022

Without a charger in the box this year, we've made sure to scour the internet to find you the best Samsung Galaxy S21 chargers out there. This year's phones are capable of up to 25W of wired charging, and having the proper charging brick as well as the best USB-C cable guarantees you the best experience when getting your phone ready for the day.

Officially Fast Samsung Adaptive 25W Fast Charger $17 at Amazon Going with the official Samsung charger means your S21 series phone will get the full 25W of charging power. It also ensures your phone will safely and adequately charge as Samsung intended. Power to spare RAVPower 65W USB-C PD3.0 Charger $30 at Amazon While Galaxy S21 devices can't take full advantage of the 65W PD available from this RAVPower charger, it doesn't hurt to have a wall adapter capable of powering your larger devices like a laptop or Chromebook. Reliable power AUKEY USB-C Charger with 27W Power Delivery 3.0 $24 at Amazon Aukey makes some of the best power accessories around, and this Power Delivery device capable of 27W is a solid choice for not only your new phone but also for charging many other devices. Pocketable power Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C 30W PD Charger $24 at Amazon Cranking out more power than you technically can use, this slim 30W charger is an excellent option for slipping into your pocket or bag that will do a great job of not weighing you down and staying out of the way. Perfect for travel Mopoint 65W PD International Charger $50 at Amazon This charger from Mopoint will power up your Galaxy S21 device and have the wattage to spare for your laptop or other power-hungry electronics. It also comes with adapters for the U.K., EU, and AU so you can power up your phone while traveling. Itty bitty charger AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery 3.0 $22 at Amazon For big power in a small package, this 1-inch cube from Aukey has it. While it isn't going to pump out the full 25W power that the Galaxy S21 series of devices can use, it will be unobtrusive while carrying it around and still provide plenty of power. Take two ChiChiFit USB-C 25W PD Charger Block Two-pack $17 at Amazon With a charging power of up to 25W you'll be able to power up your Galaxy S21 quickly with this USB-C charger from ChiChiFit. Because you can pick up two chargers with one purchase here, you'll be able to keep a fast wall charger wherever you need without having to constantly unplug and move it around.

Pure power for your Galaxy S21

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the manufacturer took the step of removing the charging brick from the box. So this leaves owners of the new devices left to fend themselves in finding the best chargers for their phones. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from.

Each year the Galaxy S devices are some of the most anticipated to be released, which means we try to find you the best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories out there — including the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors, and, of course, the best Samsung Galaxy S21 chargers. Your best bet to get the fastest charging speeds for your new phone is to go with the official Samsung Adaptive 25W Fast Charger. This ensures you are getting all 25W of power that the Galaxy S21 can handle and do so safely.

Another critical part of charging your phone up quickly and safely is to have the proper USB-C cable. You could have the perfect charger for your Samsung Galaxy S21, but it won't be able to give everything it can without the best USB-C cable to go with it. So be sure you get the best combo of both charger and cord to give your new phone the best you can.