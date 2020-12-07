Reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks, gave us our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones in October. The renders posted by the leaker revealed a redesigned camera bump and a few other minor changes. Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital has now released a new set of renders revealing the design of the successors to three of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020.

As per LetsGoDigital, the renders are based on live images of the phones that they obtained through a source "closely associated with Samsung." While the latest renders are more detailed than those shared by @OnLeaks earlier, they do not reveal anything new. All three models will come with a centered hole-punch cutout and a large camera island on the back. While the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will feature three rear cameras, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a total of five sensors.

As we reported in October, Samsung will be taking the wraps off the Galaxy S21 series in January. The global variants of the three phones are expected to be powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2100 chipset, while the U.S. variants are likely to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888.

If a recent price leak is to be believed, the Galaxy S21 series phones will be more affordable than their predecessors. The Galaxy S21 is rumored to start at $849 in the U.S., while the Galaxy S21 Ultra could start at $1,249.