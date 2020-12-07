Update, December 7 (09:15 am ET): Galaxy S21 Ultra appears in first real-world images
- New renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series phones have leaked.
- All three phones will have a redesigned camera bump and slimmer bezels than their predecessors.
- The Galaxy S21 series is expected to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in mid-January.
Reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks, gave us our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones in October. The renders posted by the leaker revealed a redesigned camera bump and a few other minor changes. Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital has now released a new set of renders revealing the design of the successors to three of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020.
As per LetsGoDigital, the renders are based on live images of the phones that they obtained through a source "closely associated with Samsung." While the latest renders are more detailed than those shared by @OnLeaks earlier, they do not reveal anything new. All three models will come with a centered hole-punch cutout and a large camera island on the back. While the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will feature three rear cameras, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a total of five sensors.
As we reported in October, Samsung will be taking the wraps off the Galaxy S21 series in January. The global variants of the three phones are expected to be powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2100 chipset, while the U.S. variants are likely to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888.
If a recent price leak is to be believed, the Galaxy S21 series phones will be more affordable than their predecessors. The Galaxy S21 is rumored to start at $849 in the U.S., while the Galaxy S21 Ultra could start at $1,249.
Update, December 7 (09:15 am ET) — The first real-world images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have leaked
The very first real-world images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+ have now leaked, courtesy of YouTube channel sakitech. According to sakitech, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two telephoto lenses. The primary telephoto lens is tipped to be capable of 10x zoom, a first for any Samsung phone. Samsung's Galaxy S21+ will feature a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. We also see a matte Black color options in the images, although the source claims it may not be available at launch.
