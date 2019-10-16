A new report published by The Bell today claims Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Fold successor in April next year. As per the report, the foldable smartphone is codenamed "Bloom."

Despite the fact that the company's first foldable smartphone was delayed multiple times and went on sale in select markets only last month, Samsung apparently has no plans to delay the launch of its second foldable smartphone. Citing industry sources, the report claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will go on sale a month after the Galaxy S11 series hits the shelves in March.

With the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is said to be planning to significantly increase its market share in the foldable smartphone segment. While foldable smartphone shipments are expected to hit only 400,000 units this year, market research firm Counterpoint Research expects that number to grow to 3.2 million units next year and reach 27.1 million units by 2022.

According to the report, Samsung's next foldable smartphone may have either a 6.7-inch or 8.1-inch main display. Samsung is said to be struggling to choose between the two sizes, although an earlier report had claimed the Galaxy Fold successor will have a 6.7-inch display. If Samsung decides to go with an 8.1-inch display size, the Fold 2 could end up being even larger than the Galaxy Fold in terms of physical size.