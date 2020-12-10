Samsung's largest store in Bengaluru, India, has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled at an Unpacked event on January 14. As reported by Android Authority, Samsung's Opera House store in Bengaluru is already taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones.

Samsung fans can now pre-book any of the three Galaxy S21 series phones by paying ₹2,000 ($27) at the store. While the store hasn't confirmed a specific launch date for the Indian market, it expects the successors to Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 to go on sale in the country a week or so after their global unveiling.

The report claims the vanilla Galaxy S21 will be offered in Gray, Pink, Purple, and White colorways in the country. Samsung's Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, will come in Pink, Purple, Silver, and Black at launch. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will only be available in Black and Silver colors in India.

Along with the launch date and color options, the Samsung store has also confirmed the camera specs of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As suggested by previous leaks, the upcoming flagship will have a 108MP main camera and two 10MP telephoto shooters, one of which will offer 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also include an ultra-wide-angle lens and a laser autofocus sensor.