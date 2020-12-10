What you need to know
- Samsung's largest store in India has started taking blind pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series phones.
- The Samsung store has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will make its global debut on January 14.
- The Galaxy S21 series phones will apparently go on sale in India a week or so after their formal unveiling.
Samsung's largest store in Bengaluru, India, has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled at an Unpacked event on January 14. As reported by Android Authority, Samsung's Opera House store in Bengaluru is already taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones.
Samsung fans can now pre-book any of the three Galaxy S21 series phones by paying ₹2,000 ($27) at the store. While the store hasn't confirmed a specific launch date for the Indian market, it expects the successors to Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 to go on sale in the country a week or so after their global unveiling.
The report claims the vanilla Galaxy S21 will be offered in Gray, Pink, Purple, and White colorways in the country. Samsung's Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, will come in Pink, Purple, Silver, and Black at launch. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will only be available in Black and Silver colors in India.
Along with the launch date and color options, the Samsung store has also confirmed the camera specs of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As suggested by previous leaks, the upcoming flagship will have a 108MP main camera and two 10MP telephoto shooters, one of which will offer 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also include an ultra-wide-angle lens and a laser autofocus sensor.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get running with Android's best platformer games!
A classic style of game, platformers are a fun way to kill some time. There are tons of excellent options in the Play Store and we've gathered some of the top ones here.
Pixel 5's Adaptive Charging should be part of Android 12
With ultra-fast charging speeds coming, we need smarter charging software. Chances are, that's exactly what we'll get in Android's 2021 release.
How are you liking One UI 3.0 on your Galaxy S20?
It's been about a week since One UI 3.0 started making its way to the Galaxy S20. If you have the update, how have you been liking it so far?
Keep your Pixel 4a light and slim with these thin cases
Finding a decent thin case for your Google Pixel 4a isn't always the easiest thing to do. No worries! I've rounded up the best slim options, so you can determine which works best for your lifestyle.