Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S21 at its Galaxy Unpacked event this Thursday, one of its earliest flagship launches in years. It's also been leaked extensively, with renders, spec sheets, and even live videos making their way to the internet before the announcement.

Samsung today released a video teasing its upcoming launch, with the Galaxy S21 being displayed in a series of blink and you'll miss it moments. The teaser here mostly focuses on the camera capabilities of what's set to be one of the best Android phones of 2021.

Of course, we already know Samsung's planning to bring back some of the excesses the S20 Ultra had in the camera department. The S21 Ultra is set to have a quad-camera setup with a 108MP wide camera leading the charge, a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It'll also have a 40MP front-facing camera. With numbers like that, it's no wonder Samsung's highlighting new camera tricks.

You can check out the short clip below: