What you need to know
- Samsung showed off the S21 in a teaser of its Unpacked launch event.
- The event remains set to take place virtually on Thursday, January 14.
- Online reports and leaks have confirmed the basic design stylings of the phone in detail.
Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S21 at its Galaxy Unpacked event this Thursday, one of its earliest flagship launches in years. It's also been leaked extensively, with renders, spec sheets, and even live videos making their way to the internet before the announcement.
Samsung today released a video teasing its upcoming launch, with the Galaxy S21 being displayed in a series of blink and you'll miss it moments. The teaser here mostly focuses on the camera capabilities of what's set to be one of the best Android phones of 2021.
Of course, we already know Samsung's planning to bring back some of the excesses the S20 Ultra had in the camera department. The S21 Ultra is set to have a quad-camera setup with a 108MP wide camera leading the charge, a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It'll also have a 40MP front-facing camera. With numbers like that, it's no wonder Samsung's highlighting new camera tricks.
You can check out the short clip below:
As noted, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 this Thursday at Unpacked. It'll be the company's most radical looking flagship in years when it comes to design thanks to that wraparound camera bump, and it's a visual departure from even the Galaxy S20 Ultra's excessive hump. and will be powered up by the Snapdragon 888. As we noted, there'll also be a bevy of cameras depending on which model you get, an optional S-pen, and more.
It'll also debut alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tags, if rumors are to be believed. We don't have long to wait before the launch, so we'll know how true all these reports are by Thursday.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Do you use third-party launchers on Pixel phones?
The software experience offered by a Pixel phone is fantastic. For all of you Pixel owners out there, do you stick with the stock launcher or switch things up with a third-party one?
The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE finally lets you leave your smartphone at home
Fossil has launched the latest version of the Gen 5 smartwatch that now comes equipped with LTE connectivity, a first for the company.
Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases
It can be tough trying to find the right case for your brand new smartphone. This is especially true if there are a lot of options to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work already and found the best options for your Moto E (2020).