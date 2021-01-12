Samsung has just announced its latest flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2100. The chipset will power its upcoming Galaxy S21 series smartphones, which will officially launch in just a couple of days. During the announcement, the president and general manager of the System LSI Business, Dr. Inyup Kang, announced that Samsung will have "next-generation mobile GPU in [their] next flagship product."

When speaking with Android Authority, a Samsung spokesperson clarified what this meant. "By 'next flagship product,' Dr. Kang meant Exynos," the spokesperson person said, making sure his words weren't confused with the upcoming Galaxy S21 flagship phones. This means that we should expect next year's Galaxy flagship successor, presumably dubbed the Galaxy S22, to come equipped with these new AMD-powered chips.

Samsung has had quite a bit to prove with its new Exynos 2100 after the company was publicly maligned over the performance of its Exynos-powered smartphones when compared to their Qualcomm equivalents. Even owners of the best Samsung phones have often called the company's in-house chips "inferior" to Qualcomm's, suffering from worse battery efficiency and camera performance, to name just a few.

The Exynos 2100 aims to bring back confidence in Samsung's chips. It's powered by the same 5nm process as the Exynos 1080 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which it also manufactured. Samsung claims that its new manufacturing process gives its chips 20% more power efficiency over last year's chip, among other improvements that you can find in our coverage of the announcement. Bringing AMD into the mix could very well give Samsung a healthy boost over its competition.