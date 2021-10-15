Samsung has something colorful planned for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, and the latest teaser suggests it has something to do with foldables.

On Friday, Samsung posted a teaser video (below) for the event featuring little aliens in a "Galaxy Studio" factory. The video shows the aliens playfully scrolling through a color pallet on a computer screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 aren't mentioned in the video, but a line of text at the end of the video hints that they could be the focus of the event.

Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you.

It's hard not to relate that to Samsung's foldables, and it suggests that we might be presented with more color options for the devices.