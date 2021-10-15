What you need to know
- Samsung continues to tease its upcoming Unpacked event.
- The latest video teases foldables will be involved, possibly with more color options.
- Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is scheduled for October 20 at 10 a.m. PT.
Samsung has something colorful planned for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, and the latest teaser suggests it has something to do with foldables.
On Friday, Samsung posted a teaser video (below) for the event featuring little aliens in a "Galaxy Studio" factory. The video shows the aliens playfully scrolling through a color pallet on a computer screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 aren't mentioned in the video, but a line of text at the end of the video hints that they could be the focus of the event.
Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you.
It's hard not to relate that to Samsung's foldables, and it suggests that we might be presented with more color options for the devices.
Samsung already offers exclusive color options for many of its Galaxy devices, and the Z Flip 3 has quite a few options already, in case you're curious about what color Galaxy Z Flip 3 you should buy. However, the video suggests there could be a much more comprehensive range of color selections. Samsung's first teaser also talked about reflecting one's individuality through technology and living life in "many colorful, interesting, and unique ways."
We also can't help but wonder if the teaser has anything to do with the One UI 4 update, which is currently in beta. The latest release introduced Samsung's take on Material You's dynamic theming, and the first teaser showed a loop of several Samsung apps, leading us to believe that there will be some talk of One UI at the event.
With the Google Pixel 6 launch happening prior to the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, Samsung could get overshadowed by one of the best Android phones of the year. For now, we'll have to wait and see what Samsung has up its sleeve, since we aren't expecting the Galaxy S21 FE until January.
