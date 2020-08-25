2020 has seen the release of some truly impressive Android phones, one of the best being the Galaxy S20 from Samsung. The S20 set out to deliver on every front that it could, and for the most part, it succeeded with flying colors. It's now been a few months since the S20 came out, though, which means it's time to start looking ahead. The smartphone industry moves at a rapid pace, and before you know it, it'll be time for the Galaxy S30. We're using this article to round-up all of the latest S30 rumors, reports, and leaks, so if you're at all interested in learning about the phone, this is where you want to be.

When is Samsung going to launch the Galaxy S30?

Samsung's Galaxy S phones launch early on in the year, often around March. For some perspective, here are the release dates for the past few Galaxy S handsets. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 Galaxy S8 — April 21, 2017

Galaxy S9 — March 16, 2018

Galaxy S10 — March 8, 2019

Galaxy S20 — March 6, 2020 This suggests that the Galaxy S30 will also see a March release date, and right now, we have no reason not to believe that. It's possible Samsung pushes things back until April, given manufacturing constraints thanks to the pandemic that doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon, but that remains to be seen. Speaking of that, the way Samsung launches the Galaxy S30 will also be quite a bit different than usual. The company usually holds a big in-person event where press and media from all over the world come to attend, but that seems highly unlikely for the S30. Samsung hosed a virtual event for the Galaxy Note 20 unveiling, and that's most definitely what we should anticipate for the Galaxy S30, too. Do we know how much the Galaxy S30 is going to cost?

Similar to the release date, pricing for the Galaxy S30 is also a mystery. Once again, however, we can make some educated guesses based on past years. Let's take a look 👀. Galaxy S9 — $720

Galaxy S9+ — $840

Galaxy S10 — $899

Galaxy S10+ — $999

Galaxy S20 — $1000

Galaxy S20+ — $1200

Galaxy S20 Ultra — $1400 Just like virtually all smartphone makers, Samsung is known for increasing prices every year. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra were easily the most expensive Galaxy S phones ever, but they also introduced technologies we hadn't before seen — such as 120Hz displays and Qualcomm's (extremely costly) Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G connectivity. We're expecting similar tech for the S30, so there's a chance Samsung will be able to keep its retail prices identical or similar to the S20. That could be wishful thinking on our part, but only time will tell. How many versions of the Galaxy S30 will there be?

For the past two years, Samsung's Galaxy S has come in a package of three distinct models. 2019 saw the release of the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+, whereas 2020 gave us the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. According to the latest rumors, we're in for another year of three different phones. A report from August 24 revealed three codenames for the Galaxy S30 series, including M1, N2, and O3. Specifics on these different versions remain unclear, but it is being said that O3 will come with the S Pen. This would be a massive shift for Samsung's smartphone strategy, seeing as how the S Pen has been offered exclusively for Galaxy Note devices and not for the Galaxy S series. We've had longstanding rumors that Samsung would eventually phase out the Note, and assuming this rumor is legit, the S30 could be the catalyst that finally begins that change. What does the Galaxy S30 look like?

As for what kind of design we can look forward to for the Galaxy S30, Samsung has a couple of options — 1) keep the Galaxy S20's design language or 2) usher in a completely new design. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra took the S20's design and refined it a bit, meaning we could be treated to similar-looking phones for the S30. The highlights here include slim display bezels, a centered hole-punch cutout, and possibly matte glass on the back. There's also the question of whether or not we'll get curved screens. The regular Note 20 opted for a completely flat display, whereas the Note 20 Ultra has a curved one. What'll that look like for the S30? Right now, we aren't sure. Can you tell me about the Galaxy S30's specs?

The Galaxy S30 will be a flagship phone through-and-through, and that means we can look forward to flagship specs. We've yet to get any concrete leaks as to what kind of specs will be on board, but there are a few things that we can speculate on. For starters, the latest Qualcomm processor is a must. That means the Snapdragon 875 with support for 5G. We also anticipate Samsung will stick with its 120Hz AMOLED displays, at least three rear cameras, and ample RAM and storage. The phone should also ship with Android 11 out of the box, with Samsung's usual overlay of One UI. The addition of 5G and the 120Hz screen were big staples for the Galaxy S20, making the phone an exciting upgrade even if you had the S10. We think the S30 will be a year of refinement for Samsung rather than major breakthroughs, so while it may not be as buzzworthy, it should take all of what made the S20 great and crank it up just a little more. As for other rumored specs, an August 20 report hinted at a 4,800 mAh battery for the Galaxy S30+ — marking a decent upgrade from the 4,500 mAh battery found in the S20+. It's also said that the entire Galaxy S30 lineup could ditch time-of-flight sensors, just like we saw for the Note 20 series. Should I wait for the Galaxy S30 or buy the S20?

Here's the thing. There's no doubt that the Galaxy S30 is going to be one of the best phones of 2021, but that's the thing — we still have a ways to go before you'll be able to buy it. Should you be in the market for a new phone right now, the Galaxy S20 remains a fantastic purchase. Hardware-wise, the S20 is phenomenal. The metal and glass construction is just as premium as ever, and especially with the baseline S20, its smaller size makes it a genuinely great one-handed phone. There's also that AMOLED display with its 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution, allowing your games and movies to look better than ever. If it's powerful cameras you're after, the S20 also has you covered. The phone is equipped with a 12MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Each sensor is capable of capturing really gorgeous photos, and thanks to that telephoto one, you can take zoom shots up to 30x. Rounding out the Galaxy S20 are some of the best specs you can get — a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Add all of that together with IP68 water/dust resistance, wireless charging, and Samsung Pay, and you've got one heck of an Android phone.