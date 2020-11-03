The Samsung Galaxy S21's launch date has just leaked

What you need to know
- Samsung is expected to launch next year's Galaxy S21 phones early.
- A new report marks the date of the announcement as January 14th.
- The S21 is expected to launch with at least five color variants including Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 is just around the corner, and the company is launching it much, much earlier than it would normally. No longer coming around March as expected, Android Central confirmed earlier this month that the Galaxy S21 would be coming in January. A new report by tech leaker Jon Prosser pins the date to a precise January 14. On that date, the phone would be announced alongside the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. It would then ship to consumers on January 29, just two weeks later.
Samsung is also expected to launch this phone in five colors including Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink. More color variants may pop up later as Samsung spies more marketing opportunities, but we can expect at least those five.
As noted above, when it comes to the flagship S-line, Samsung often launches its new phones in March, but there may be reasons for this new launch date. Opining on the moved up release date, Android Central's Daniel Bader concluded:
The [...] most important reason for moving the Galaxy S21 series launch up to January is that it gives Samsung's other phone lines space to stand apart throughout the year. While the company used to focus its efforts on two major Unpacked events, one in late February or early March for the Galaxy S and the other in August for the Galaxy Note, its success with the Galaxy Z series of folding phones could necessitate adding a third big product launch to its annual cycle. And given that most of 2021 is expected to continue this year's trend of virtual events, the overhead associated with adding another one is lower than it's ever been.
We still don't know detailed specs of the S21 yet. We can presume it'll come with a Snapdragon 875 and a camera system that at least rivals that of the S20, but we'll have to wait for more details to emerge closer to the launch date.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
The regular Note 20 makes the Note 20 FE a tough sell
It looks like Samsung cut everything out of the Note it can when it built the smaller, more affordable "regular" Note 20. Where does it go from here to build a Fan Edition?
Save $200 on the ultimate Surface Duo bundle before Black Friday
If you're still mulling a Surface Duo, the run-up to Black Friday brings a pretty sterling deal. You can save $200 on Microsoft's foldable when you bundle it up with a Surface Slim Pen and a pair of Surface Earbuds.
Protect your Moto G Power's display with these best screen protectors
The Moto G Power is an interesting device given its massive 5,000mAh battery. With a device that can go all day, you'll want to keep that screen looking good, especially since Motorola moved to a pin-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. These are the best screen protectors you can get for the G Power today!