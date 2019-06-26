Samsung is reportedly planning to take on affordable flagship phones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, and ASUS ZenFone 6 with the Galaxy A90. According to tipster OnLeaks, Samsung is currently working on two variants of the smartphones: SM-A905 and SM-A908.

The two Galaxy A90 variants will apparently feature a 6.7-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Like most other affordable flagships, the two devices will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset running under the hood. Interestingly, the SM-A908 variant is said to be the 5G variant of the Galaxy A90. If the information is accurate, this means the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung's first A-series phone to offer 5G connectivity. According to a recent tweet by Ice Universe, the Galaxy A90 5G will also be among the first Samsung smartphones to support 45W fast charging. The fastest charging Samsung phones currently available are the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy A70, both of which support 25W charging technology.

The 5G variant will have a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup instead of the slightly more impressive 48MP + 12MP + 5MP setup on the 4G variant. In addition to the marginally less impressive camera setup at the rear, the 5G-enabled variant will miss out on exclusive "Tilt OIS" technology as well. Earlier rumors suggest the Galaxy A90 may feature a similar all-screen design as the Galaxy A80, which was launched in April with a rotating triple camera.

While the flagship-grade internals and 5G connectivity will no doubt make the Galaxy A90 seem like an attractive proposition, Samsung will need to competitively price both the 4G and 5G versions of the phone to make a dent on sales of affordable flagship phones from manufacturers like OnePlus.