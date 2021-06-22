Sometimes, you want to settle in with a pair of the best Bluetooth earbuds and relax. Other times, you want to fill the whole room with sound and get a little loud. For those times, Marshall has you covered with the Kilburn II Bluetooth portable speaker.

Marshall is known around the world for two things — making music that sounds great and making music that sounds LOUD. That's a great way to describe the Kilburn II, a Bluetooth speaker that we here at Android Central rated 4.5 stars when we reviewed it on release. Nothing's changed since, except for the Prime Day price, which is a great deal!