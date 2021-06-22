Sometimes, you want to settle in with a pair of the best Bluetooth earbuds and relax. Other times, you want to fill the whole room with sound and get a little loud. For those times, Marshall has you covered with the Kilburn II Bluetooth portable speaker.
Marshall is known around the world for two things — making music that sounds great and making music that sounds LOUD. That's a great way to describe the Kilburn II, a Bluetooth speaker that we here at Android Central rated 4.5 stars when we reviewed it on release. Nothing's changed since, except for the Prime Day price, which is a great deal!
The Marshall name almost guarantees plenty of power and great sound, but you might be surprised when you find out the Kilburn II also has 20-hour battery life. With almost a full day away from the charger, you can take this speaker anywhere, and you might find the weight (it's heavy) a fair trade once you hear it.
Everyone needs a good Bluetooth speaker. If you need one with a little more "oomph" without being too heavy to carry, or if you appreciate the fine-controls the Kilburn II has with its analog tone and volume knobs, Prime Day is the right day to buy this one!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
