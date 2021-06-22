Sometimes, you want to settle in with a pair of the best Bluetooth earbuds and relax. Other times, you want to fill the whole room with sound and get a little loud. For those times, Marshall has you covered with the Kilburn II Bluetooth portable speaker.

Marshall is known around the world for two things — making music that sounds great and making music that sounds LOUD. That's a great way to describe the Kilburn II, a Bluetooth speaker that we here at Android Central rated 4.5 stars when we reviewed it on release. Nothing's changed since, except for the Prime Day price, which is a great deal!

Marshall Kilburn II

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker

Packed with 20-hour battery life that combines plenty of power and precise analog controls, which makes the Marshall Kilburn II one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market. Saving 42% on one for Prime Day puts it over the top!

The Marshall name almost guarantees plenty of power and great sound, but you might be surprised when you find out the Kilburn II also has 20-hour battery life. With almost a full day away from the charger, you can take this speaker anywhere, and you might find the weight (it's heavy) a fair trade once you hear it.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Everyone needs a good Bluetooth speaker. If you need one with a little more "oomph" without being too heavy to carry, or if you appreciate the fine-controls the Kilburn II has with its analog tone and volume knobs, Prime Day is the right day to buy this one!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't be $25 for much longer
Unbelievable savings

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't be $25 for much longer

For Prime Day 2021, we knew that Amazon was going to offer some discounts on its own devices. What we didn't expect was to see the Fire TV Stick 4K reduced by 50%, making it one of the best streaming devices priced at just $25.

These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro
Don't be stupid — get a case

These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro

Whether you want to deck out your brand new TCL 10 Pro or you need to replace a ratty old cover, getting a new phone case is the solution. These are the best cases that you can get for your TCL 10 Pro right now.