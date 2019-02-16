Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik are joined this week by Android Police managing editor David Ruddock! They discuss Amazon's acquisition of mesh Wi-Fi company, Eero, and why David thinks 5G might be the death of some smartphone companies.

They also look at Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S5e and rumors about several new Galaxy wearables. There are also rumors about Pixel Watch from Google and some not-so-great realities when it comes to the current state of Wear OS.

Rounding things out, the crew discuss the harm caused by clickbait tech sites that publish bad/fake rumors alongside "aggregated" articles from legitimate sources.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Google Play Music: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
  • eero: Life's too short for bad WiFi. Never think about WiFi again - To get $100 off the eero base unit with 2 beacons package, and 1 year of eero Plus, visit eero.com/acp and at checkout enter ACP.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.