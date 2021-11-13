Black Friday is fast approaching, which means amazing deals on tech are incoming. While we know that plenty of our readers have already started (and finished) their holiday shopping, some like to wait until Black Friday to get everything done. There are bound to be some impressive offers on all sorts of items, but we want to know what you're most looking forward to buying, whether for yourself or your loved ones.
Here at Android Central, we try to make things easy for our readers, so we've been keeping up with many of the great deals leading up to Black Friday weekend. Many retailers have already started their sales or announced their deals, making it easy to plan ahead.
We're expecting some impressive Black Friday deals on Android smartphones, especially on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and possible Pixel devices.
You also can't go wrong with some accessories and wearables, which is why we've gathered some of the best deals on Android smartwatches and headphones, including earbuds. The impressive Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, for example, has already seen some discounts, and we expect some deeper price cuts as Black Friday approaches.
Gaming consoles are always a good choice, whether for your kids or yourself. Some of them may be hard to come by, but we're always on the lookout for PS5 stock, as well as the best PS5 deals on games, accessories, subscriptions, and more.
With more and more companies planning to support the new Matter standard, now might be a good time to keep an eye out for the best smart home deals, as a lot of these devices will be updated to support the new standard. This will make it easier than ever to get the most out of your devices.
The best of the best
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Good audio, sleek design.
The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds to date, offering a sleek design, active noise cancellation, and respectable battery life. Whether or not you own a Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Buds Pro should provide great value for anyone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Netflix isn't going to out-TikTok, TikTok
Everything is mobile-first now. To stay as relevant as it's always been, Netflix has to do something, but I don't think TikTok is it.
Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: The most comfortable PS5 headset yet
With the HS80, Corsair has delivered a gaming headset with fantastic sound and rock-solid wireless connectivity. Then there's the fit. Honestly, this is one of the most comfortable gaming headsets I've ever used. So if you're looking to switch to a new gaming headset for your PS5, the HS80 may just be the ideal choice.
Why do they call it a Nonogram when all I can say is yes?
Two Eyes - Nonogram takes the classic monogram format and ads in some great quality-of-life features to make it accessible to players from all backgrounds. With a heartfelt story underneath, Two Eyes is sure to keep you coming back for more.
Try these earbuds on if you want virtual surround sound
Who says everything has to be in stereo? Spatial audio is slowly but surely venturing into earbuds. That could mean one of the pairs in this list was made to get you into it.