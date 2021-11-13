Black Friday is fast approaching, which means amazing deals on tech are incoming. While we know that plenty of our readers have already started (and finished) their holiday shopping, some like to wait until Black Friday to get everything done. There are bound to be some impressive offers on all sorts of items, but we want to know what you're most looking forward to buying, whether for yourself or your loved ones.

What Black Friday tech deals are you looking for?

Here at Android Central, we try to make things easy for our readers, so we've been keeping up with many of the great deals leading up to Black Friday weekend. Many retailers have already started their sales or announced their deals, making it easy to plan ahead.

We're expecting some impressive Black Friday deals on Android smartphones, especially on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and possible Pixel devices.

You also can't go wrong with some accessories and wearables, which is why we've gathered some of the best deals on Android smartwatches and headphones, including earbuds. The impressive Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, for example, has already seen some discounts, and we expect some deeper price cuts as Black Friday approaches.

Gaming consoles are always a good choice, whether for your kids or yourself. Some of them may be hard to come by, but we're always on the lookout for PS5 stock, as well as the best PS5 deals on games, accessories, subscriptions, and more.

With more and more companies planning to support the new Matter standard, now might be a good time to keep an eye out for the best smart home deals, as a lot of these devices will be updated to support the new standard. This will make it easier than ever to get the most out of your devices.