When it comes to finding the best deal on phone plans, Mint Mobile should be one of the first places you look. Though the service uses T-Mobile's 5G and 4G LTE networks to keep you connected, its plans are offered at a substantial discount as Mint Mobile operates entirely virtually and allows customers to manage their accounts on their own. Mint Mobile even offers some of the best Android phone deals, like today's offer on the Google Pixel 2 XL.
While supplies last, Mint Mobile has the Google Pixel 2 XL on sale for just $94 in your choice of Just Black or Clearly White. You can even save an additional $50 when pairing it with a 12-month Mint Mobile plan. This 64GB device is unlocked and in brand new condition, though at this price, it likely won't stay in stock for very long; the 128GB models have already sold out.
Google Pixel 2 XL | $94 at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL in new condition for just $94 today! Plus you can save an extra $50 when you purchase it alongside a 12-month plan. The device features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 6-inch QHD+ pOLED display. Use promo code IRFREESHIP for free shipping!
The Google Pixel 2 XL devices on sale today are equipped with a 6-inch QHD+ pOLED display, include 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, and feature 12MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras. However, it's important to note that as of October 2020, this device no longer receives new security updates from Google.
Another deal at Mint Mobile could score you six months of service for free with the purchase of the Google Pixel 4 and six months of service. This offer is only eligible on Mint Mobile's 4GB plan though you can choose one of the bigger data plans, such as the 10GB, 12GB, or Unlimited plans, to save $90 off the cost of your purchase instead.
Mint Mobile's plans start at just $15 per month and all include Unlimited talk & text with nationwide coverage on 5G and 4G LTE networks. Plans also include free mobile hotspot usage, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and best of all, there are no contracts. Simply choose the amount of time you'd like to be a member and pay upfront for that time. Our Mint Mobile review can help answer any other questions you might have before joining.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is Samsung's most important product launch in years
Samsung has two major release cycles per year, but this upcoming one is more significant than recent others for a few specific reasons.
Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak shows how you'll store the S Pen
Alleged renders showing Samsung's official S Pen folio case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have leaked online.
POCO F3 GT review: The obvious alternative to OnePlus Nord 2
The POCO F3 GT is here, and it takes the fight to the OnePlus Nord 2. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED panel, Dimensity 1200 chip, 64MP camera at the back, and 5060mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the F3 GT ticks all the right boxes. Let's see if this is the mid-range phone for you.
Which screen protector will fit my Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite?
If you've purchased the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and want to keep your shiny new display from getting damaged, one of the best screen protectors can help you do that. These are our top picks to keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite screen responsive, finger-proof-free, and protected.