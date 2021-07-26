When it comes to finding the best deal on phone plans, Mint Mobile should be one of the first places you look. Though the service uses T-Mobile's 5G and 4G LTE networks to keep you connected, its plans are offered at a substantial discount as Mint Mobile operates entirely virtually and allows customers to manage their accounts on their own. Mint Mobile even offers some of the best Android phone deals, like today's offer on the Google Pixel 2 XL.

While supplies last, Mint Mobile has the Google Pixel 2 XL on sale for just $94 in your choice of Just Black or Clearly White. You can even save an additional $50 when pairing it with a 12-month Mint Mobile plan. This 64GB device is unlocked and in brand new condition, though at this price, it likely won't stay in stock for very long; the 128GB models have already sold out.

Google Pixel 2 XL | $94 at Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL in new condition for just $94 today! Plus you can save an extra $50 when you purchase it alongside a 12-month plan. The device features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 6-inch QHD+ pOLED display. Use promo code IRFREESHIP for free shipping! $99 at Mint Mobile

The Google Pixel 2 XL devices on sale today are equipped with a 6-inch QHD+ pOLED display, include 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, and feature 12MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras. However, it's important to note that as of October 2020, this device no longer receives new security updates from Google.

Another deal at Mint Mobile could score you six months of service for free with the purchase of the Google Pixel 4 and six months of service. This offer is only eligible on Mint Mobile's 4GB plan though you can choose one of the bigger data plans, such as the 10GB, 12GB, or Unlimited plans, to save $90 off the cost of your purchase instead.

Mint Mobile's plans start at just $15 per month and all include Unlimited talk & text with nationwide coverage on 5G and 4G LTE networks. Plans also include free mobile hotspot usage, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and best of all, there are no contracts. Simply choose the amount of time you'd like to be a member and pay upfront for that time. Our Mint Mobile review can help answer any other questions you might have before joining.