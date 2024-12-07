Yes, you can still score $350 OFF the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon — but should you?

The holidays are swiftly approaching, so folks from all over are on the hunt for great Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals. Amazon, for example, has extended an excellent Cyber Monday discount that carves 27% off the super-powered smartphone, but before you smash that Buy Now button, it's important to ask yourself one question: is it worth buying a Galaxy S24 when the S25 is likely to be released next month?

Indeed, rumors and leaks have suggested that the S25 series is likely to be unveiled in January, and we're sure to see a number of great Galaxy S25 preorder deals that make the flagship phones cheap (or even free). So what should you do? Let's discuss.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $949 at Amazon The Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily one of the best phones released in 2024, with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, titanium build (with embedded stylus), and all of the useful AI-powered software features you could ever want. Grab the premium device unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score a straight 27% discount, just in time for the holidays. If you're looking for a great Android phone to buy ASAP, you can't beat this deal. 👀 Alternative holiday deal: Get $350 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra | up to $800 off with trade-in at Samsung

If past years are any indication, we can expect the Galaxy S25 series to be revealed sometime in mid-January with a street date set for a week or two after the announcement. The flagship lineup is likely to include at least three phones — the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra — all packed to the brim with the latest Snapdragon processors and Galaxy AI features.

There's no doubt that the phones will be impressive, but there's good reason to expect that they won't be dramatically different from the S24 series. After all, the Samsung phones released this year all come with seven years of OS/security updates and deliver outstanding AI-powered performance, and Samsung typically focuses more on careful refinement than dramatic reinventions with its new releases.

So how badly do you really need the latest devices on the street? The choice is yours, but if you're looking for a great holiday gift, I wouldn't snooze on this S24 Ultra deal.

In conclusion..

✅I recommend this deal if: you're shopping for the holidays and you want an amazing Android phone at a stellar discount (even if it's going to be considered last-gen very soon); you want a phone with years of software support, excellent cameras, and AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you want the latest and greatest from Samsung and don't mind waiting until January; you're looking for a good trade-in opportunity or carrier deal.