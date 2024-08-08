Whoa! My favorite small phone is now $0.00 at Verizon — but there's a catch

I write about a lot of Verizon deals, and while they're never simple, they do present a great way to save some cash on new smartphones if you're able to meet the eligibility requirements.

One example that caught my eye this week is a deal that makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 completely free when you add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. No trade-in is required, which is an additional bonus if you're tired of all the best Galaxy S24 deals requiring that you send in an old phone.

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best small phones with AI features and an AMOLED 120Hz display; you're already a Verizon customer or willing to switch.

❌Skip this deal if: you like to buy your phones unlocked; you're hoping to find a trade-in deal.

Of course, I don't need to tell you that nothing is truly free when it comes to smartphone deals. Like I mentioned above, you'll need to add a line with one of Verizon's unlimited plans to get the promo credit, and those don't always come cheap.

If you want the free S24, the best value would be to sign up for the Unlimited Plus plan, which starts at $80 per month for a single line (before any multi-line discounts are applied). That last detail is important, as Verizon deals are most tempting when you're adding multiple lines: you can drop the price of the Unlimited Plus plan to just $45 per month when you add four lines, for example.

The Unlimited Plus plan gives you access to Verizon's vast 5G Ultra Wideband network with 30GB of premium mobile hotspot data and discounts on home internet. And that's before you add any of Verizon's premium add-ons for $10 per month. These optional perks include things like Disney Plus streaming and TravelPass credits, and you're given the option to mix and match every month without a penalty.

Needless to say, if you don't want to change your wireless plan or you prefer buying phones unlocked, skip this deal. But if you're looking to upgrade anyway and the small-but-mighty Samsung Galaxy S24 seems appealing to you, don't miss this opportunity from Verizon.