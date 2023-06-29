Verizon's Pixel Fold deal gives you up to $900 off with trade-in

Orders have begun shipping out, but there are several Google Pixel Fold deals still going strong if you want to get your hands on the premium foldable. Everyone from Amazon and AT&T to Google themselves have been offering money-saving opportunities, but the current offer from Verizon really takes the cake. Trade in an old or broken phone and add an eligible line to your Verizon account and the carrier will give you up to $900 of trade-in credit over 36 months. Switch from a competing carrier and you'll get an additional $200 in the form of a gift card. That's a total of $1,100 in savings if you meet the eligibility requirements. Not too shabby for a cutting-edge device that just hit store shelves.

As you might have heard already, the rollout of the Pixel Fold has been fraught with delays and cancellations. Although it was set to officially go on sale on June 27th, many customers who preordered the Fold were told that they wouldn't get their device until early July or later. Verizon, for one, is saying that orders should arrive by July 18th. That being said, if you're willing to wait, you'll be getting a phone that we described as boasting the "most gorgeous, sleek build of any foldable on the market" in our Google Pixel Fold review.

Up to $1,100 of savings with Verizon's Pixel Fold deal

Google Pixel Fold: Get up to $900 off with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch Send Verizon your old or broken phone and add a line with an eligible data plan, and the carrier will give you up to $900 off, plus a $200 voucher if you're a new customer. That's enough to drop the price of the foldable down to just $24.99/month for 36 months!

Google's first-ever foldable, the Pixel Fold is sleek yet massive, with two gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED displays, the same Tensor G2 chipset found in the Pixel 7 Pro, and a unique hinge design that lets you fold the screen to any orientation you'd like. Just picture a feature-packed smartphone and a powerful tablet all rolled into one. That being said, with a starting price of around $1,799, the Pixel Fold is far from cheap. Luckily, you have this Verizon promotion and several other Google Pixel Fold deals to lessen the blow.

