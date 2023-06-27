Google is apparently canceling Pixel Fold preorders left and right

What you need to know

Google is seemingly canceling preorders of its Pixel Fold placed through the Google Store.

The cancellations may be due to a system error or problems with payment verification.

Consumers across the U.S. and U.K. report the issue through their Reddit accounts.

It seems Google is aware of the issue.

Google unveiled its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, at Google I/O last month. The much-awaited folding phone was soon up for preorder after the launch for consumers. Some of them, however, experience a delay in getting their order shipped, while others are having their orders canceled altogether.

There are reports that users are unexpectedly having their orders canceled. Quite a few Reddit users (via r/GooglePixel) are among those that had their Pixel Fold preorders canceled, an issue that seems to affect users who have placed orders through the Google Store.

It seems the problem may be related to payment verification issues, but it's not clear if this is what's responsible for every canceled order. Some users contacted support and were eventually allowed to reorder instead of proceeding with the placed order.

Another Reddit user in the comments stated that Google was aware of the issue when they contacted support, suggesting it could be some sort of system error causing the cancellations. The solution provided to them was to reorder the device. Unfortunately for some, reordering only leads to yet another cancellation or their Fold delivery date moving even further into August.

The preorder issues of the Pixel Fold aren't just limited to U.S. users but also consumers across the U.K. Alongside the Pixel Fold preorder, another user had reported that a case ordered with the phone had also been canceled for reasons unknown.

With the Pixel Fold set to go on sale on June 27, interested consumers across the aforementioned regions are recommended to get their Pixel Fold devices either from the retail or through carriers, as no significant order issuers have so far been reported through those channels.

With any luck, Google can figure out the issue for buyers affected by these seemingly random cancellations.