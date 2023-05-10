Best cases for the Google Pixel Fold 2023

Never has a phone cover been so urgent as on a folding phone. The Google Pixel Fold may be splash resistant, but any sand or dust particles will surely cause destruction and wreak havoc. Unless you want to watch the world — and your wallet — burn, please put a case on your Google foldable.

There aren't many cases available for the Pixel Fold just yet, but whatever has been unveiled is excellent. From Google's own in-house Pixel Fold case to Spigen's stalwart offerings, these are the best cases for your Pixel Fold.

Err on the side of caution with these robust Pixel Fold cases

Official Google Pixel Fold Case $60 at Google (opens in new tab) Colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Bay Constructed using polycarbonate, silicone, and microfiber materials, the first-party Google Pixel Fold case is a fine choice. It comes in three colorways, two of which sync with the shades of the Pixel Fold itself. The bezels are raised to protect the external screen and the camera visor. Caseology Parallax View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black The Caseology Parallax is only available in a single hue for the Pixel Fold, but that doesn't take away from its greatness. To ensure safety, the case has an adhesive strip inside it. The textured back and sides add loads of grip for added security. (opens in new tab) Dbrand Grip Case From $50 at Dbrand (opens in new tab) Colors: 30+ assorted designs Dbrand's Pixel Fold Grip Case is one of the more affordable cases for the folding phone. It has a kickstand built into the hinge that glides in and out seamlessly. Dbrand promises drop protection from falls as high as 9ft and the entire case has a microdotted Texture for grip. As a bonus feature, you can customize the design of the Dbrand Grip Case. Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Google Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Spigen's rugged Spigen Slim Armor Pro has one of the most secure hinge mechanisms you will see on any folding phone's case. The case has multiple layers of security for better shock absorption and drop protection. The displays and camera unit are cocooned inside raised bezels. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Pixel Fold Case From $70 at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Colors: Hundreds of customizable designs and patterns CASETiFY always goes all out with its cases. The CASETiFY Pixel Fold Case comes in two versions, the basic Clear Case and the more robust Impact Case. Naturally, the Impact Case is more durable. Both options come in hundreds of designs, can be customized, promise 4ft drop protection, and tout military-grade durability. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear Feeling risqué? Grab this transparent soft case from Spigen. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid for the Google Pixel Fold has reinforced corners that cushion the device. You don't get much in the way of security from this case, but it does repel scratches and shows off the Pixel Fold's luxurious body.

Choose the right Pixel Fold case for your needs

We've been going gaga over the Pixel Fold ever since Google first confirmed its existence. Now that it's out and available to purchase, the excitement has only increased. Sure, it's a heart-breakingly expensive foldable. But it's also gorgeous to look at and boasts some powerful specs. If you have decided to invest in one, congratulations! Next, please use your remaining bank balance to purchase a phenomenal case for your Pixel Fold.

The Official Google Pixel Fold Case comes in two colors that made the shades of the Pixel Fold color variants, as well as a third bonus hue. Google promises a robust hinge and decent durability from its Pixel Fold case. You'll definitely get an excellent fit as well, seeing as it is a first-party case.

If you want to steer away from Google's own cases, there are a few good third-party options out there. The marvelous Caseology Parallax is built like a tank and it looks beautiful. You only get one color though, which might be a bit boring for some.

Dbrand has plenty of creative patterns for its Pixel Fold Grip Case. On top of that, the Dbrand Grip Case has a built-in kickstand, it boasts 9ft drop protection, and it is one of the cheapest Pixel Fold cases you can get. You can even customize the back panel if you like, which is why the Dbrand Grip Case provides the most value for money.