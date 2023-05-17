Best wireless chargers for the Pixel Fold 2023
Forget cables, go wireless with these chargers.
The Pixel Fold charges wirelessly, with its max wireless charging speed capped at 7.5W. Since the Google Foldable supports Qi wireless charging, you can plop it onto any Qi wireless charging mat, pad, or stand and it'll refuel wirelessly. If you want to tap into the fastest possible speed, you need to use a 10W Qi wireless charger.
If those numbers confuse you, don't get all hot and bothered. All of the below options can top up your Pixel Fold wirelessly at 7.5W. Check out the cool picks that we've rounded up for you and choose whatever suits your liking.
Recharge your Pixel Fold wirelessly with these chargers
Old is gold
Google's last-gen Pixel Stand is super affordable now that it has grown old. Just because it's aged a bit doesn't mean it's bad though. You can charge your Pixel Fold at the fastest compatible wireless charging speed with the original Pixel Stand, and that too for a much more budget-friendly price.
Budget buy
This cheerfully cheap charging pad from Anker gets the job done without breaking the bank. It's the best Qi wireless charger for under $20 for any phone. You can top up your Google Pixel Fold at 5W with this accessory. One of the drawbacks of this low-cost charger is its outdated micro-USB port. Anker includes a micro-USB cable in the box.
MagSafe for Android
No need to get green with envy over Apple's MagSafe accessories. The Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is a universal MagSafe battery pack that comes with an adhesive metal ring. You get 5,000mAh of juice on the go as well as a 7.5W wireless charging speed with the Pixel Fold.
Made for Google
iOttie's iON Wireless Duo wireless charger is officially certified for Pixel devices by Google itself. This 10W dual wireless charger has a stand and a pad beside it, so you can recharge your Pixel Fold and another device at the same time.
Overpowered pick
Moshi has an amazing range of wireless chargers of all shapes and sizes. The Moshi Symbus Q is a six-in-one 60W USB-C dock with a built-in 15W wireless charger. This thing eats multitasking for breakfast. Not only does it charge the Pixel Fold wirelessly at 7.5W, but it also connects your computer to a monitor at the same time.
Pixel-esque aesthetics
The Native Union Drop is very expensive for a 10W wireless charging pad, but the high-quality build is worth it. There are so many luxurious fabric shades to pick from and it comes with a matching 6.5ft USB-C cable. The cable is sturdy, with a woven fabric finish.
Wires and cables are elements of the past
The Google Pixel Fold has intriguing specs for sure, but the most interesting one is the 7.5W wireless charging support. Topping up the Google foldable's 5,821mAh battery wirelessly should take quite some time with that speed, but that doesn't eliminate its convenience. Fortunately, you don't need a special wireless charger to tap into the Pixel Fold's top wireless charging speed. Any 10W Qi wireless charger will do the job.
That brings us to the matter of finding the right wireless charger for your Pixel Fold. If you want a single accessory that's sole purpose will be to fuel up your folding phone, get the original Pixel Stand. It's affordable, looks great, and it acts as a phone stand as well.
If money isn't an issue, we suggest multipurpose devices such as the iOttie iON Wireless Duo. The dual-charger has a stand and a pad, both of which can be used simultaneously to charge your Pixel Fold and one more device wirelessly.
For people who want the most from a single accessory should also consider the Moshi Symbus Q. This 15W wireless charger looks great, but that's not the most attractive feature. What makes it extremely useful is the fact that it is a six-in-one USB-C docking station for Chromebooks and laptops. Besides charging your Pixel Fold wirelessly at 7.5W, it can also charge anything else at 60W via a USB-C cable. You get all that in addition to two USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an HDMI port that supports 4K at 60Hz. Oh, and did I mention that the USB-C port is compatible with Thunderbolt 3?
