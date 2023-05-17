Best wireless chargers for the Pixel Fold 2023

The Pixel Fold charges wirelessly, with its max wireless charging speed capped at 7.5W. Since the Google Foldable supports Qi wireless charging, you can plop it onto any Qi wireless charging mat, pad, or stand and it'll refuel wirelessly. If you want to tap into the fastest possible speed, you need to use a 10W Qi wireless charger.

If those numbers confuse you, don't get all hot and bothered. All of the below options can top up your Pixel Fold wirelessly at 7.5W. Check out the cool picks that we've rounded up for you and choose whatever suits your liking.

Recharge your Pixel Fold wirelessly with these chargers

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Wires and cables are elements of the past

The Google Pixel Fold has intriguing specs for sure, but the most interesting one is the 7.5W wireless charging support. Topping up the Google foldable's 5,821mAh battery wirelessly should take quite some time with that speed, but that doesn't eliminate its convenience. Fortunately, you don't need a special wireless charger to tap into the Pixel Fold's top wireless charging speed. Any 10W Qi wireless charger will do the job.

That brings us to the matter of finding the right wireless charger for your Pixel Fold. If you want a single accessory that's sole purpose will be to fuel up your folding phone, get the original Pixel Stand. It's affordable, looks great, and it acts as a phone stand as well.

If money isn't an issue, we suggest multipurpose devices such as the iOttie iON Wireless Duo. The dual-charger has a stand and a pad, both of which can be used simultaneously to charge your Pixel Fold and one more device wirelessly.

For people who want the most from a single accessory should also consider the Moshi Symbus Q. This 15W wireless charger looks great, but that's not the most attractive feature. What makes it extremely useful is the fact that it is a six-in-one USB-C docking station for Chromebooks and laptops. Besides charging your Pixel Fold wirelessly at 7.5W, it can also charge anything else at 60W via a USB-C cable. You get all that in addition to two USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an HDMI port that supports 4K at 60Hz. Oh, and did I mention that the USB-C port is compatible with Thunderbolt 3?