Uh, what month is it? My favorite Android phone just got a Prime Day discount during Best Buy's Labor Day sale

If you missed all of the Prime Day festivities last month, you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy has just dropped a familiar OnePlus 12 deal during its Labor Day sale. Buy the flagship phone this weekend and you'll score a straight $100 off, no strings attached. That's the same deal that we saw during Amazon's big sale event, only this time it's not a members-only affair.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy From now through Sunday, you can score $100 off the OnePlus 12, a deal that knocks the flagship back down to its Prime Day-level price. This eye-catching device boasts a two-day battery, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the best-looking display OnePlus has ever produced. The 512GB version is also getting a $100 discount this weekend, so take your pick. Price comparison: Amazon - $699.99 | OnePlus - $799.99

✅Recommended if: you want a phone with a vibrant, bright display; speed and battery life in a smartphone are important to you.

❌Skip this deal if: you're hoping to use all the latest AI features; you want a phone with over four years of software support.

The OnePlus 12 is probably my favorite phone released in 2024 — and many of my colleagues agree — namely because it focuses on what's actually important in a smartphone. You get a glorious 120Hz display with 4500 nits of peak brightness alongside a super-fast Snapdragon chipset that can handle any task with ease. The battery life is also arguably better than the base model Galaxy S24, and the 100W wired charging ensures you'll be back in business quick when you do eventually need to juice up.

Sure, the cameras aren't groundbreaking and you'll miss a few of those trendy features prioritized by other OEMs lately (have you heard of this new thing called AI?) but the OnePlus 12 is an epic performer where it counts. And for many Android lovers, that's all that matters.

The OnePlus 12 is a great phone, but it's not invincible. Consider protecting your new device with one of the best OnePlus 12 cases. You'll thank me later.