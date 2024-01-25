Best OnePlus 12 cases 2024

The OnePlus 12 is out and it is a gorgeous piece of hardware. The lovely flagship packs impressive features, delightful software, and cameras that rival the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. If you've bought yourself one, you've made a good decision.

Continue on your streak of making smart moves by grabbing one of the best OnePlus 12 cases to go with your phone. Adding robust drop-proofing is essential because you never know when you might drop your phone. Make sure you get something that has raised edges around that stunning display and large camera unit, as those are the most vulnerable parts of the phone.

Suit up your OnePlus 12 with charming cases

Staff pick Spigen Liquid Air for OnePlus 12 $29.99 at Spigen Matte Black Spigen's Liquid Air case survived a 16,000-foot drop from a plane. It's safe to say this military-grade OnePlus 12 case is more than ideal for any kind of user. We just wish it came in more colors. TUDIA DualShield Grip for OnePlus 12 View at Amazon View at Amazon Green Lily, Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Pine Green, Smokey Pink TUDIA is an underdog case maker that caters to brands like OnePlus, Google, and Motorola. The shockproof DualShield Grip case adds military-grade impact protection to your OnePlus 12 on a budget. Plus, there's a MagSafe version of the case available. Poetic Guardian for OnePlus 12 $20.95 at Poetic Black Poetic hasn't launched the Guardian series case for the OnePlus 12 just yet, but you can pre-order it. This clear bumper cover adds reliable drop protection and has a magnetic ring built onto the back. It's really slim so wireless charging works perfectly. Nillkin CamShield Pro for OnePlus 12 View at Amazon View at Amazon Black, Blue, Green Having used the Nillkin CamShield Pro before, I can vouch for its durability and quality. This is a great privacy-focused OnePlus 12 case that is both rugged and doesn't break the bank. There are three colorways available. OnePlus 12 Aramid Fiber Bumper Case $29.99 at OnePlus Aramid Fiber OnePlus sells a first-party Aramid Fiber Bumper Case for the OnePlus 12 and it's really good. If you don't mind the $30 price tag, this thin case is of high quality and adds a decent amount of drop protection. Nillkin CamShield Prop for OnePlus 12 View at Amazon Black This one comes in just black, which is a shame. Nillkin's CamShield Prop case is the same as its CamShield Pro case in terms of protection. However, it adds more functionality thanks to its stand-like camera shutter and MagSafe built-in.

Get yourself a sturdy OnePlus 12 case

When looking at the best OnePlus 12 cases, the Spigen Liquid Air is obviously victorious. Recently, an iPhone in this exact case survived a 16,000-foot free fall from an Alaska Airlines plane and it's all thanks to Spigen's clever design. Needless to say, this sleek, grippy, and affordable phone cover is perfect for your OnePlus 12. Since it is made by a trustworthy case maker, you can rest assured that it fits like a glove.

If you want a more functional case with something like MagSafe and a kickstand built-in, there are plenty of nice choices. Poetic is easily the best in this regard. The Poetic Guardian case for the OnePlus 12 is a drop-proof bumper cover with a shock-absorbent frame, raised bezels all around, a clear back to admire the phone's design, and a magnetic MagSafe adapter ring baked in. This means you can enjoy using all the best MagSafe accessories for Android with your OnePlus 12 thanks to this case.

The OnePlus 12 is a charming phone with unique features like its alert slider and marble design. To protect its curved 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, you better get one of the best OnePlus 12 screen protectors available right now. Better be safe than sorry!