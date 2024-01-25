Best OnePlus 12 screen protectors 2024

Buying one of the best OnePlus 12 screen protectors is an obligation, not an option. Unless you like having tiny scratches and scrapes on your brand-new phone's face, put on a decent screen guard on your device as soon as possible. Anything can cause little nicks and scratches, from buttons to keys in your pockets.

There are two main types of screen protectors you can choose from for your OnePlus 12. There's the standard tempered glass which prevents shatters more efficiently. Then you have plastic films which provide far better touch response but aren't always as durable as glass protectors. At the end of the day, it all boils down to personal preference and your lifestyle. Butterfingers are recommended to stick with glass options.

Protect your OnePlus 12's display with these screen guards

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick zZjoOoj OnePlus 12 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector Check Amazon Best overall This highly rated four-pack includes two 9H tempered glass screen protectors for the display and two more for the camera unit. All the screen protectors in the zZjoOoj OnePlus 12 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector kit are scratch-proof. The camera protectors are darkened while the display protectors have dark borders and no front camera notches. soliocial 2 Pack Hydrogel Screen Protector for OnePlus 12 Check Amazon Best film Hydrogel protective films are unique. These plastic screen guards offer better touch response and self-repair from minor scratches and abrasions. This set includes two hydrogel screen protectors for the OnePlus 12 with oleophobic layers that repel dirt and liquids. Foluu 2-Pack OnePlus 12 Screen Protector Check Amazon Basic set If you don't want camera lens protectors for some reason, try the Foluu 2-Pack OnePlus 12 Screen Protector instead. There are two 9H tempered glass screen protectors in the box, both of which are oleophobic and have darkened edges. Suttkue OnePlus 12 Screen Protector Self-Healing TPU Film Best budget buy Suttkue's OnePlus 12 Screen Protector Self-Healing TPU Film kit costs really less, making it ideal for tight budgets. You get two soft TPU films for the screen and two more clear films to shield the circular camera bump of the OnePlus 12. MOOISVS OnePlus 12 Tempered Glass Screen Protector plus Camera Lens Protector Best for selfies MOOISVS offers this multipack featuring two 9H tempered glass screen protectors with good touch sensitivity, black borders, and a cutout for better front camera clarity. You also get two dark glass camera lens protectors. Anbzsign OnePlus 12 5G Privacy Screen Protector Best for privacy Value your privacy? get the Anbzsign OnePlus 12 5G Privacy Screen Protector set. There are two dark, flexible plastic films with hydrophobic and oleophobic layers on top. The content of your screen is not visible unless the phone is right in front of your face. Anbzsign also includes two darkened glass camera protectors.

Glass or film, a screen protector is better than nothing

Don't be brave, rocking your expensive flagship in the nude could prove to be fatal. Put on one of the best OnePlus 12 screen protectors to keep its crisp and vivid AMOLED panel intact. Happily, none of the best picks cost more than $15 at max.

For the best overall pick, we chose the highly-rated zZjoOoj OnePlus 12 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector. It's a cheap four-pack that has two sturdy tempered glass screen protectors for the OnePlus 12's display both of which have undergone the oleophobic treatment. This means you don't have to worry about nasty smudges or fingerprints on the screen guard. On top of that, you also get two dark camera lens protectors made of glass.

If you don't like glass, we recommend the affordable soliocial 2 Pack Hydrogel Screen Protector for OnePlus 12. This is a basic two-pack of hydrogel plastic screen protector for the OnePlus 12. There aren't any camera lens guards included but you still get great value considering the price. Hydrogel screen guards deliver much better touch response as we have seen in our testing.

After you're done picking out a nice set of screen protectors, grab a sturdy case for your phone. Feeling unsure about what to buy? We've researched and short-listed all the best OnePlus 12 cases so you don't have to. From basic thin cases to MagSafe-compatible bumper covers, there's a lot to choose from.