This last-minute Galaxy S25 preorder deal gets you a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, no strings attached

The Galaxy S25 preorder deals are set to expire this Friday, February 7th, so retailers all across the web have been improving their offers to earn your last-minute business. This means more trade-in credit, larger discounts than before, and in the case of Samsung, a bunch of free stuff. Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB of storage, for instance, and you'll now receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds (a standalone value of $249.99).

Those free wireless earbuds come alongside a $100 Samsung credit and up to $700 off when you trade in an old or broken device, no carrier activation required. If you've had your eye on other Samsung devices, you can also earn 88% off the Galaxy Watch 7 and 66% off the Galaxy Watch Ultra when you bundle those items with your Galaxy S25 Plus preorder. Yeah, it's that good.

✅Recommended if: you want a great pair of earbuds with your new Samsung phone; you want a 2025 flagship with powerful performance, AI features, and years of guaranteed software support.

❌Skip this deal if: you can get a better deal through your carrier; you already own a great pair of earbuds.

Although it doesn't offer quite as many upgrades as we would like, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is nevertheless a sophisticated, balanced smartphone that should impress just about any Android fan. The device comes with the lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (easily the best Android chipset on the market right now), plus you get 12GB of RAM, a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, and all the latest Galaxy AI software features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are not some cheap accessory being tacked on at the last-minute, either. These $250 buds rank among the best Samsung earbuds that money can buy, with Galaxy AI integration, balanced, Hi-Res audio, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case. You even get some reliable noise cancellation features.

It's a great offer, but will it disappear forever once the S25 series is officially released on February 7th? Only time will tell, but if you're looking to upgrade your Samsung setup today, it's an awesome opportunity.