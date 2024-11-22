The best Google Pixel 9 deal of Black Friday 2024 isn't at Amazon or Best Buy — it's been hiding in plain sight for months

While countless shoppers have been flocking to sites like Best Buy and Amazon for their early Black Friday sales, one of the best Google Pixel 9 deals I've ever seen has been sitting quietly at Mint Mobile, mostly undisturbed and with relatively little fanfare, for a while now. Unlike those other retailers that are slashing up to $250 off the popular flagship, Mint is carving $400 off the phone AND 50% off a full year of the Unlimited plan when you purchase the two items together.

In other words, you could be getting the top-rated Google Pixel 9 and a full 12 months of one of our all-time favorite unlimited plans for just $579 — or $25 per month when you pay using Affirm. Compare that price with your last phone bill or device payment and tell me that that doesn't sound pretty sweet.

An AI-powered flagship crashes into budget phone territory for Black Friday

✅Recommended if: you're interested in buying one of the best flagship phones of 2024; you're looking to switch to one of the best MVNO carriers; you live in an area with great T-Mobile coverage.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer to buy phones unlocked; you don't want to be locked into one wireless plan for a year; you're a particularly heavy data user.

Of course, if you're happy with your current wireless carrier or you simply prefer to buy your phones unlocked, then by all means check out the awesome deals being touted by other retailers. But if you're okay with switching wireless carriers today, signing up for this Mint deal is one of the most cost-effective ways to do so.

Owned an operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile operates by selling wireless in three, six, and 12-month chunks of time. The Unlimited plan gives you endless talk, text, and 5G data (capped at 40GB before speeds slow), plus a free mobile hotspot and talk and text in Mexico/Canada. T-Mobile operates the biggest 5G network in the United States, so coverage is rarely an issue, and there's something really nice about paying for everything upfront. Once you place your order, you won't need to think about your phone bill for another year, AND you'll be getting an awesome Android phone out of the deal. If that's not a great Black Friday promotion, I don't know what is.