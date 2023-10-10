Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for its lowest price EVER during Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days

Amazon's highly-anticipated Prime Big Deal Days sale has officially begun with a huge variety of tech deals in tow. Similar to the massive Prime Day shopping event that we experienced back in July, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide promotion that Amazon that launched today, October 10th, and will run through the 11th.

This promotion includes big deals on items like smartphones, and if you're looking to pick up a new one, then Samsung's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S23, is available at the lowest price it's ever had as of yet.

The phone is currently $709.99, down from its original price of $859.99. With $150 off, this makes the Galaxy S23 the cheapest its been this year.

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $150 off

Samsung Galaxy S23 (2023) 256GB: $859.99 $709.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S23 is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a small flagship phone. The 6.1-inch display is gorgeous and bright, even outdoors, and the new Snapdragon chip gives you plenty of power and efficiency. It also has a larger battery to help you get through the day with ease.

Originally released in February, the S23 is the next in line for Samsung's flagship smartphones. A big step up from the S22, the S23 provides some boosts in major aspects, including performance, battery life, camera, and more. In our review, Derrick Lee praised the S23, saying that it "crams a lot of power into a small body, and it manages that power quite well. Performance is stellar and battery life is much improved."

Along with the battery life and performance boosts, the Galaxy S23 also features an impressive low-light camera, complete with its own Night Mode to help take the best possible picture in any setting. The camera itself is a 50MP high-resolution camera. The phone also comes in a variety of different colors, for those looking to be a bit more stylish with their phone choices.

The S23 also features a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, which itself is an upgraded model made specifically for Samsung. The upgrade in power results in a much faster phone, should you be ready to upgrade from an older phone or even an S22.

Don't forget to protect your new device with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 (2023) cases, many of which are sure to be discounted once Prime Day hits.