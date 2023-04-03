The Galaxy Z Flip 5's giant cover display smiles for us in these new renders

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to sport a much larger cover screen than its predecessor.

New renders reveal a display that takes up much of the phone's cover, save for the cameras.

A separate mockup fo the device corroborates the design for the cover display.

With the bevy of foldable phones launching this year, we seem to be in the midst of a new battle for who can sit the largest cover display on their clamshell foldable phones. OPPO is the current winner with the Find N2 Flip, but the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show that Samsung isn't sitting on its laurels.

While we recently saw a set of renders that revealed a unique dual-screen external cover for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, these new renders show a different take on the foldable's external screen. Technizo Concept created the concept images in collaboration with YouTuber Super Roader as an update to the previous renders. Now, instead of two cover screen displays, the Z Flip 5 is shown with a single display.

The cover screen is mostly square, save for a section next to the cameras that protrudes a bit outwards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Technizo Concept, Super Roader) (Image credit: Technizo Concept, Super Roader)

Assuming this is what the Z Flip 5 will look like, it will certainly feature a larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. And while we should still take these renders with a grain of salt, SamMobile corroborates the images with a mockup of their own based on information from a source about Samsung's next foldable.

Both the mockup and renders are pretty similar, although SamMobile shows the display taking up more of the cover.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

While the extra bit of display may seem a bit awkward, it could be ideal as a notification bar where icons can sit. Renders of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 reveal a similar take, with a portion of the display possibly relegated to navigation and icons for notifications.

We still have plenty of time before Samsung reveals its next foldables. These aren't the first renders we've seen of the device, and they're likely not going to be the last.