The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might come in this slick color variant

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been leaked in a new purple color option.

It appears to come from Samsung's promotional material for the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The CAD-based renders also give us a glimpse of some subtle changes with the upcoming clamshell foldable.

Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is only a few weeks away, but the leak land doesn't seem to be running out of information about what it has in store for consumers. The newest leak apparently shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a slick new colorway.

Evan Blass has shared what he says is an official render of the upcoming clamshell foldable straight from Samsung's promotional imagery (via 91mobiles (opens in new tab)). The promo shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple from the side.

The new purple shade is unlike anything you've seen from its predecessors. While the new purple variant appears to be inspired by the lavender Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, a closer inspection reveals a few minor differences. Some of the most noticeable changes include larger and more pronounced side buttons. The camera lenses also appear to protrude more than in the Z Flip 3, indicating a significant camera upgrade for this year's model.

Compared to the Z Flip 3, the hinge on its successor appears slightly narrower and lies closer to the screen as far as the promo image goes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles ) Image 1 of 2

However, the render doesn't provide a glimpse of the phone's display fold, although its screen is said to have a nearly invisible crease. Overall, the promo image suggests the upcoming clamshell foldable will take after its predecessor's appearance.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't expected to introduce any major aesthetic changes over its predecessor, the new color variant somehow is a breath of fresh air.

More importantly, it signals Samsung's next color obsession for its upcoming lineup of devices, including its next contenders for the best Android phones and wireless earbuds. If you've been keeping up with recent leaks about Samsung's next products, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was also rumored to come in a Bora Purple option. Samsung may also introduce a lavender purple variant of the Galaxy S22.

The tech giant is expected to unveil its next contender for the best foldable phones in August, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series.