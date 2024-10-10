Prime Day may be over, but you can still get $300 OFF the best phone that Samsung has ever made — here's the deal

October Prime Day officially wrapped up last night, but I just came across a Samsung deal that's making Amazon's offers pale by comparison. Purchase the Galaxy S24 Ultra directly from the source and you'll get a straight discount of up to $300 off (depending on the storage configuration), no strings attached and no trade-in required. That discount alone matches the expired Prime Day deal on the S24 Ultra, but it gets even better..

For one, if you do have a device to trade in, Samsung is offering up to $750 off the S24 Ultra, plus you can get 30% dropped off the price of a Galaxy Watch 7 or Watch Ultra when you bundle the device with your new phone. As if those savings weren't enough, Samsung will also give you over $200 worth of free Adobe subscriptions and streaming trials. Not too shabby for one of the best Android phones that Samsung has ever produced.

Samsung kicks off Black Friday season early with this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: was $1,419.99 now $1,119.99 at samsung.com The Galaxy S24 Ultra is arguably the most powerful phone ever built, coming complete with outstanding Snapdragon performance, a glorious AMOLED display with built-in stylus, and all of the Galaxy AI features you could ever need. It's also very expensive, which is why I'm happy to see Samsung slash a straight $300 off the 512GB phone when you buy through its site, or $250 off if you opt for the 256GB storage configuration. There's also $750 of trade-in credit up for grabs and a free $100 Samsung credit if you activate through your carrier.

Samsung deals are typically pretty complicated, so it's nice to see such a straightforward discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another perk to buying the super-powered smartphone directly from Samsung is that you'll get access to a few color options not available anywhere else, such as Titanium Orange.

No matter which color you choose, you're getting a device that we called the "best Android phone in the US", with all of the sophisticated design, power, and innovative features that you could ever want in a flagship. You even get seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed, which means this could be your daily driver device for a good long while.

Indeed, the only real beef I've ever had with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its price, but thanks to this leftover Prime Day, that's no longer such an issue.