Overseas Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 leak parades each device in several colors

What you need to know

An Australian product listing for Samsung's upcoming foldables showcases each phone in multiple color options.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was shown in gray, navy blue, and a new pink choice, while the Flip 6 was seen in green (mint), blue, gray, and a new yellow.

That product listing offered a clear view of the subtle Fold 6 changes, like its sharper, straight-edged revamp and slimmer bezels.

Samsung confirmed Unpacked will take place on July 10 and has initiated its new device reserve program.

A product listing for Samsung's upcoming foldables went up early and revealed each device's colorways and changes in full.

A post by WinFuture highlights an early product listing from an Australian retailer that seemingly confirms a few Galaxy Z Fold 6 color options (via 9to5Google). The listing provided a gallery of images, showing off the device in gray, navy blue, and a first-time pink color option.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

Aside from its colors, the gallery offers a clean look at the subtle design changes for the Fold 6, such as its redesigned, slimmer hinge. While rumored previously, the images showcase how much thinner the Fold 6's spine has become, which should aid in reducing the thickness of the phone when closed.

Additionally, the Fold 6 imagery focuses on its straight edges as the company moves away from the rounded corners of the Fold 5. Looking at the device's cover panel gives us S-series Ultra vibes, at most. Also, the device's bezels seem slightly thinner when compared to its predecessor.

That early Australian listing also held a clear look at the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in several colorways: green (mint), gray, light blue, and a new yellow option.

Samsung's clamshell doesn't offer anything new in terms of design changes as things feel stagnant following the Flip 5.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

The latest round of color leaks arrived a few weeks after a previous rumor suggested an exclusive online option might be in the cards. A tipster earlier in June stated the Flip 6 and Fold 6 could be offered in white and black exclusively through online purchasing in addition to a "Peach" color for the clamshell.

Another leak claims that internal storage choice changes aren't likely as Samsung may continue to offer 256GB and 512GB options for each phone. However, there's a chance the Fold 6 will add a 1TB storage variant. Moreover, the next foldable phones are expected to debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

An earlier report states that Samsung is interested in "cost control" and "efficiency" this year as it takes Exynos off the table for its foldables globally.

Regardless, we are approaching Samsung's summer Unpacked event, which it confirmed will take place on July 10 in Paris, France. Consumers can reserve a new Galaxy device and receive $50 of in-store credit.