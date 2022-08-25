OnePlus Nord monitor and smart scale among products reportedly in the pipeline

What you need to know

OnePlus is likely to expand its Nord products portfolio.

New products like Nord 3, Nord Watch, and Nord Band are reportedly in the works.

Alongside new Nord products, a new OnePlus monitor could see the light of the day in the coming months.

OnePlus first launched the Nord series in 2020 as part of their mid-range and budget smartphone offerings in different regions, including the U.S. While North America has seen limited Nord model releases, other markets like Europe and India have seen a couple of additional OnePlus Nord models, including audio products. Now it appears that OnePlus isn't confined to these sets of products.

New details from a reliable tipster on Twitter further tell us more about upcoming Nord products from OnePlus.

According to Mukul Sharma, OnePlus is gearing up to launch Nord 3, next to other wearables like Nord Watch and Nord Band, which are likely affordable versions of OnePlus wearables. He has further stated that a pair of new Nord Buds are in the pipeline alongside a Nord measuring scale. In addition, we could see more IoT products from OnePlus under the Nord moniker, along with a smart scale that could be an affordable alternative to others like the Withings Body Cardio.

Nord 3Nord WatchNord BandNew Nord BudsNord smart measuring scale (not sure of the name)and more Nord-branded AIoT products coming up.August 19, 2022 See more

In a series of other related OnePlus tweets, Sharma also suggests that OnePlus Nord Wired earphones are also in the works. These have already launched (opens in new tab) in the U.S., but the launch of these earphones is apparently scheduled for August 27 in the Indian market.

[Exclusive] OnePlus will soon enter the monitors market, and is gearing up for the launch of (at least) a 24-inch monitor in India, as per my source. Expect the launch to happen in the next couple of months.#OnePlus #OnePlusMonitorAugust 24, 2022 See more

Not just the Nord products, Sharma has shared some exclusive insights hinting OnePlus' plans to enter the monitor market. Sources familiar with the matter have reportedly said that OnePlus would launch at least one monitor, preferably a 24-inch model, for the Indian market. Sharma hints the launch is expected to happen in the coming months, giving Indian consumers another display option aside from the OnePlus TV models.

All in all, it appears that OnePlus has seemingly planned a swath of new Nord products to fill out the family. Considering the moniker they're arriving under, it's sufficient to say that they are making these products more accessible for consumers.

Early this month, the company announced the OnePlus Nord N20 SE as the company's latest budget Android smartphone, which is effectively a watered-down version of the already affordable OnePlus Nord N20.