OnePlus Nord Watch leak gives us major Apple Watch vibes

What you need to know

A new leak gives us an early look at the rumored OnePlus Nord Watch.

In terms of design, the leaked screenshots show an Apple Watch-inspired wearable device.

It will presumably include standard health and fitness features, and it will reportedly be released soon in India.

OnePlus' Nord branding has typically been associated with its budget phones, which have sprouted like mushrooms in recent years, but the company seems to be bringing that to its next smartwatch.

According to a set of screenshots shared by frequent tipster Mukul Sharma (opens in new tab), the rumored OnePlus Nord Watch will have a squared-off design resembling the Apple Watch (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)). This means that the company's next smartwatch will significantly differ from the OnePlus Watch, which launched last year with a circular design.

It should be noted that rumors about the device first surfaced in March. But the latest leak provides our first look yet at the upcoming wearable from OnePlus.

And given the smartwatch's Nord branding, it's safe to assume that the upcoming wearable will be another contender for the best cheap smartwatch. Some of the screenshots, on the other hand, will require you to squint in order to see the watch's design in detail.

Thankfully, the other screenshots revealed a few plausible details about what OnePlus has up its sleeve. According to the leak, the Nord Watch will have a few selection of watch faces, SpO2 sensor, and heart monitoring, among other health and fitness features.

Sharma also claimed that the Nord Watch, like the OnePlus Watch, will be available in India soon. However, no specific date is mentioned.

The OnePlus Watch was released last year to mixed reviews. Our own Harish Jonnalagadda noted in his review that the smartwatch suffered from limited software and lack of third-party apps, among other flaws. That said, the device was touted for its premium design, solid Bluetooth connectivity, and long battery life.

We can only hope that OnePlus will address those flaws, though the presence of Wear OS is unlikely. The company is expected to reveal its next smartwatch alongside the upcoming OnePlus 10T on August 3.